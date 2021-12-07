US Rewards Sinaloa Cartel Leaders As Cartel War Wears Up





The conflict is brewing within the Sinaloa cartel. The United States recently increased its rewards for two major cartel figures, and another was quietly released from prison earlier this year. Reports indicate that fighting between them has already started in parts of Mexico. Loading Something is loading.

Culiacn, Sinaloa – In the middle of the night of September 1, Jess Alfredo Beltrn Guzmn was released without fanfare from a Mexican prison after serving five years of a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking.

Beltrn Guzmn is the son of Alfredo Beltrn Leyva, aka “El Mochomo”, a longtime associate of the Sinaloa cartel who broke up in the late 2000s and formed the rival organization Beltrn Leyva.

Beltrn Guzmn, known as “El Mochomito”, is also the nephew of Baron Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmn Loera, and his release adds to the roster of players fighting for control of the Sinaloa cartel.

El Chapo’s brother, sons, nephew and former cartel peer Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada are fighting over what is widely considered to be one of the most powerful criminal groups in the world.

The US authorities have also recently increased the reward for two of the men: $ 5 million is now offered for El Chapo’s brother, Aureliano Guzmn Loera, alias “El Guano”, and $ 15 million is offered for Zambada.

Old rivalries, new fights Alfredo Beltrn Leyva, known as “El Mochomo”, is escorted to Mexico City airport on January 21, 2008. AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo, File

The Beltrn Leyva organization was headed by Alfredo and his brothers, Arturo, Hctor and Carlos. They began their criminal careers alongside El Chapo, first as an armed wing of the Sinaloa cartel, then on their own.

Alfredo was arrested in Culiacn, the capital of Sinaloa, in January 2008. Arturo was killed by Mexican marines in the city of Cuernavaca in December 2009. A few days after Arturo’s death, Carlos was also captured in Culiacn. Hector was captured in the state of Guanajuato in October 2014.

After the arrest of the main bosses of the Beltran Leyva organization, Beltrn Guzmn became the new boss. He then declared war on the Sinaloa cartel.

Beltrn Guzmn was arrested on December 9, 2016 in the town of Zapopan in the state of Jalisco while fleeing a military operation to capture him. He is believed to be responsible for the kidnapping of two of El Chapo’s sons, Jess Alfredo and Ivn Guzmn Salazar, from a restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, also in Jalisco.

Shortly before fleeing to Jalisco in 2016, Beltrn Guzman led around 50 gunmen in a shootout near La Tuna, a rural town in Sinaloa, where they robbed the home of El Chapo’s mother. They allegedly sought to kill El Chapo’s brother, Aureliano.

According to a Sinaloa cartel agent who requested anonymity to avoid reprisals, Aureliano has an old vendetta against El Mochomito.

“These people never forget. What El Mochomito did before he was arrested, and the fact that the Guzmn Loeras firmly believe that they were betrayed by the Beltrns, is an old problem that has not been resolved, “he said.

The United States recently increased its award for Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada to $ 15 million. US Department of State

The agent said that Guzmn, Beltrn Guzmn, three of the brothers Guzmn Salazar and Zambada are still in Sinaloa, but only the Guzmn Salazars, who are the sons of El Chapo, live in Culiacn.

“Everything is in a tense calm. I know El Mochomito personally, and the morning he went out he returned to one of his ranches here in Sinaloa. The government returned everything he had seized during his visit. arrest, “the officer added.

Mexican authorities have not been able to confirm or deny these allegations.

Aureliano “El Guano” Guzmn kept a low profile, staying out of the Sinaloa cartel until recently, when the United States offered him a $ 5 million reward. A 2020 DEA report describes Aureliano as a “notable” commander of the Sinaloa cartel and responsible for shipping “large amounts of fentanyl” from contacts in China.

Aureliano is known to be “much more violent than his brother,” as shown “he killed Ernesto Guzmn, Mochomito’s grandfather, because he was seen as unreliable,” two official sources told Insider.

The fighting could remain between members of the Guzmn family, according to Mike Vigil, former head of the Mexican bureau of the DEA.

“Mayo Zambada has a stronghold in the Sinaloa cartel. He is too strong and too respected for someone like Aureliano, Mochomito or Los Chapitos to fight him,” he said, using a nickname for the sons of El Chapo.

Vigil, who infiltrated the Guadalajara federation before it broke into competing cartels, including the Sinaloa cartel, in the late 1980s, said Zambada leaders had maintained the Sinaloa cartel “like the biggest cartel in the world ”.

“Zambada is a smart man, keeping his low profile but at the same time keeping a pyramid organization in the Sinaloa cartel,” he said.

War against and in the cartels A Mexican marine looks at the body of a gunman after a shootout between Marines and gunmen in Culiacan, February 7, 2017 (AP Photo / Rashide Frias)

Mexican media reported in late 2020 that more than 17 factions of the Sinaloa cartel were fighting for control of the cartel, and another source within the cartel told Insider that the Guzmn Loera family’s fight against El Mayo had already started. in parts of Mexico.

According to the source, the state of Durango is today where the factions of Aureliano, Zambada and Mochomito fight over the cartel.

“The old man [Zambada] to his people fighting for Durango. They are called Fuerzas Especiales Barrera, and very recently they were attacked by Los Guanos, an armed group from El Guano, “said the source.

“They can’t fight inside Sinaloa, [which] is sacred territory where order and agreement is to keep things calm, ”the source added.

The Sinaloa Cartel and the Next Generation Jalisco Cartel remain the largest and most powerful in Mexico, but the country has more than 400 gangs operating inside. Their proliferation is a consequence of the “war on cartels” launched by right-wing Mexican President Felipe Calderon in 2006.

“The current ‘kiss and not shoot’ approach to Mexican security policy is clearly not working. Mexico needs more cooperation with the United States and to have a frontal strategy against criminal groups,” Vigil said.

