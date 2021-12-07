British scientists are testing new minimally invasive weight loss surgery





Minimally invasive surgery uses a catheter to block an artery key that produces ghrelin. Stomach, staff assembling the catheter. Photo: GERARD JULIEN/AFP (Getty Images)

Researchers in the UK are starting important clinical trials of a relatively new type of weight loss or bariatric surgery. The minimally invasive procedure is designed to reduce the production of the so-called fasting hormone, ghrelin, but is less expensive and less expensive to maintain than conventional obesity treatments. Similar experiments are underway in the United States.

The procedure is known as left upper artery embolization (LGAE). It involves sending a microscopic bead into the artery through a catheter to intentionally block the artery, which is the primary blood supply to the upper region of the stomach, commonly referred to as the stomach. LGAEs are routinely used to stop bleeding around the area, such as those caused by upper stomach ulcers. However, studies in animals and humans show that people with LGAE tend to produce less ghrelin, a hormone known to increase our hunger, among other important functions. As a result, some data show that people with LGAE also lose weight as a result. The small intestine, pancreas, and brain also contribute, but stomach cells in the fundus produce most of the body’s ghrelin.

However, to date, clinical studies supporting LGAE as a treatment for obesity are limited, and studies often involve only a small number of patients at a time. The new study, led by scientists at Imperial College London, UK, appears to be the largest test of LGAE to date.

Estimated to cost approximately $1.5 million, the randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled trial will recruit 76 patients with a body mass index between 35 and 50. All patients undergo the procedure, but in fact, if only half of the arteries are blocked, the other half simply pass through saline. According to the Daily Mail, the trial started this month and will run for a year.

Project researcher Prashant Patel said in a statement issued by the university last month that there is a need to expand the weight loss treatments currently available to patients, especially those provided to patients who do not wish to undergo surgery. LGAE is known as a promising minimally invasive treatment, but sufficient research has not yet been done on how effective it can be. Our study will help us answer this question and determine if it could be a viable treatment for people living with obesity.

G/O Media may earn commissions.

More Z for less. Designed with the world’s most advanced noise cancellation, Sleepbuds II provide the soft, comfortable fit that literally means falling asleep.

A review of data on LGAE found that patients lost between 8% and 10% of their body weight. It has a higher rate than most drug treatments for obesity, but lower than most other types of bariatric surgery. These procedures require permanent restructuring of the stomach and intestines, and relatively few of those who live with obesity choose it, even though they are eligible. On the other hand, according to Imperial College London researchers, LGAE is minimally invasive and can be performed as an outpatient procedure using local anesthesia and can cost less than $2,000 to perform (in contrast, the average bariatric surgery costs $14,000). ~ $23,000 ). Side effects of LGAE also appear to be mostly mild and long-lasting, but may include nausea, gastrointestinal discomfort, and vomiting.

However, there are many questions about LGAE that this attempt may help answer. There is debate about the role ghrelin actually plays in most cases of obesity, and some researchers wonder if the effects of LGAE on ghrelin production and weight loss persist over time. In 2019, a small US trial found that LGAE patients maintained weight loss after 1 year.

LGAE is not a new form of weight loss treatment. Earlier this year, Novo Nordisk was already approved in the United States for an injectable high-dose version of Wegovya for the home obesity treatment of semaglutide, a synthetic analogue of the hormone GLP-1 that helps manage type 2 diabetes. Wegovy has shown significantly greater weight loss results than LGAE, but to date, it’s priced as high as $1,600 a month with limited insurance coverage (Wegovy isn’t universally considered good either). Since then, the drug has been approved in Canada and perhaps soon in the EU. Due to supply problems, this drug will be hard to get anywhere until next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/uk-scientists-are-testing-a-new-minimally-invasive-wei-1848169077 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos