Every candidate competing in the 2022 Pennsylvania US Senate race – NBC10 Philadelphia





The candidate backed by Trump has already dropped out of the race. A mountain tattooed with a 6 foot 7 inch man is the main fundraiser. “Dr. Oz” has just joined the race.

What the hell is going on in the race for the Pennsylvania US Senate, which will likely determine control of Congress next year?

More than two dozen candidates have filed federal documents to run in 2022 at the open seat of retired Senator Pat Toomey, and more people could still enter the race.

It remains to be seen whether a hedge fund manager with ties to former President Donald Trump, David McCormick, will join the Republican fray. Political analysts believe he could replace former GOP frontrunner Sean Parnell, who quit two weeks ago despite backing from former President Trump.

Uncertainty on the Republican side goes hand in hand with the tough choice facing Democrats in Pennsylvania: Will party voters in the May primary choose a progressive like Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman – who has raised more than $ 9 million dollars so far – or a moderate like US Rep Conor Lamb? Neither are from the vote-rich Philadelphia area of ​​Pennsylvania, which means someone like Montgomery County Commissioner President Val Arkoosh could be a strong candidate. in primary.

In other words, neither side has a favorite at the moment.

Jessica Taylor, who studies Senate and gubernatorial races for the Cook Political Report, said on Monday that one of the main reasons for the muddled start to the race is that Republicans have not prepared a clear successor for Toomey . Meanwhile, she said, Democrats are still grappling with an internal struggle between the party’s liberal and centrist factions.

The state electorate narrowly voted for Trump in 2016, only to come back in 2020 to vote for Biden.

“Pennsylvania is still so close and we expect it to be very close,” Taylor said. The Cook Political Report classifies the race as a “toss up”, which puts it squarely in the “no way to tell” category now.

The open Senate race, combined with the gubernatorial race to succeed incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf, will be a historic midterm election in 2022 in Pennsylvania, said Berwood Yost of Franklin & Marshall College.

“Since 1970, when the new electoral rules came into effect, we have never had an open race for governor and an open race for the Senate at the same time,” said Yost, head of the highly regarded Franklin & Marshall College. Poll. “You’re going to have a lot more interest than you normally would because you have two very important statewide campaigns going on.”

Here is a full list of candidates who have filed federal election campaign materials and the amount of money they have raised so far, according to federal election returns:

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania Kathy Barnette ($ 809,000): A businesswoman who lives in Montgomery County and has often appeared on Fox News as commentator Jeff Bartos ($ 2.9 million): a Montgomery County businessman who previously ran for Lt. Gov. John DebellisSean Gale: A Montgomery County lawyer whose older brother Joe is a Montgomery County commissioner running for governor James Edward HayesBobby Jeffries ($ 41,000): A former military officer from western Pennsylvania who suspended his campaign in November after losing a custody battle in the Trump administration Craig Snyder ($ 38,600): An anti-Republican consultation -Trump Philadelphia Ant who retired from the race in September Everett Stern ($ 99,000) David Xu Democratic Candidates for the US Senate in Pennsylvania Val Arkoosh ($ 2.1 million): a physician and current Montgomery County Commissioners Chairman Kevin Baumlin ($ 580,000) Kael Dougherty John Fetterman ($ 9.2 million): Former Mayor of Braddock, a town in western Pennsylvania, and current Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania Larry Johnson Malcolm Kenyatta ($ 1.2 million): a representative of the State of Philadelphia Alexandria Khalil Conor Lamb ($ 2.6 million): a member of Congress for a second term who represents part of Pittsburgh and the northern suburbs – surrounding west of town John McGuigan ($ 143,000) Kyle Norton Eric Orts ($ 240,000) Alan ShankWalter Sluzynsky Sharif Street ($ 367,300): a representative from the State of Philadelphia Lewis Tapera

