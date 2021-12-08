UK retail sales to grow 38% online by 2026: Study – Industry





Shoppers are now making more purchases online than before the pandemic. Image: Adobe Stock

A new report suggests that UK shoppers will shop more online in the coming years, a figure that will increase to 38% by 2026.

According to the Edge by Ascential Future Retail Disruption 2021-2022 report, around 32% of UK sales will occur online in 2021. This is an increase from 29% last year. UK shoppers will continue to switch online, and it is predicted that 38% of UK retail sales will be made online by 2026, from 21% in 2019.

By 2026, online sales will account for nearly 40% of global chain retail sales, which is based on accelerated online transition in 2020, which forced non-essential retail stores to close due to the Covid-19 closure. According to Edge by Ascential’s Edge Retail Insight research portal, online shopping grew 37.4% worldwide during 2020 and grew 18% in 2019.

Xian Wang, Vice President of Edge Retail Insight, said: 3 years 5 years. This is to ensure that you remain a trusted advisor to the consumer brands we offer to help you understand how your operations must evolve to remain relevant and thrive in a rapidly changing era.

“Covid-19 has accelerated many of the changes that are already happening, and in this report we focus on the recent final mile fulfillment, the growth of retail media, and the transformation of retailers into digital ecosystem platforms powered by data and analytics. It was. It also reviews the health of the physical store network as the shift to online selling puts pressure on the downtown area. These are some of the biggest areas of change in the retail landscape as we look to 2022.”

Wang says this shift has occurred as retailers invest to provide their customers with a better fulfillment experience, deliver faster delivery, or work with third-party delivery providers. That means grocers like Tesco and Morrisons will be better positioned to compete with Amazon as they enter the UK grocery market in 2022, he says.

“Globally, of the nearly 2,500 retailers covered by Edge Retail Insight, two-thirds (60%) currently offer in less than two hours (or faster delivery), and nearly 30% have ultra-fast VC funding in less than 30 minutes. We promise delivery. Startups push the limits when it comes to customer expectations,” he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://internetretailing.net/industry/industry/uk-retail-sales-set-to-be-38-online-by-2026-study-24132 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos