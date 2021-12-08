The Kardashians stood behind Khloe amid Tristan drama





Relying on his loved ones. Khlo Kardashian’s family were there for her following the news of the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

[They] Supported her a lot, the insider said, noting: Even though Khlo is injured, she remains strong and tries to move forward.

The source adds that the Good American co-founder, 37, and basketball star, 30, have been separated for many months and have co-parented together since the split. Kardashian and Thompson share their 3-year-old daughter True.

The Khlos family are supportive of her, but they’re there for Khlo and for Tristan, the insider explained. They are both real parents and the family is supportive of them both.

(LR) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Thompson is being sued by Maralee Nichols for alimony, confirmed to Us on Friday, December 3. The personal trainer, 31, claims the Sacramento Kings player is the father of his newborn baby following a brief love affair earlier this year. We announced exclusively on Friday that Nichols welcomed her baby on Thursday, December 2, and her rep later confirmed to us that she had a boy.

The fitness instructor and the NBA star initially spent time together in March as Thompson celebrated his birthday. At the time, the native of Canada was in a relationship with Kardashian. (We confirmed in June that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had parted ways with Thompson after reigniting their romance in August 2020.)

Nichols attended doctor’s appointments in April and May, the first of which cost $ 518 and Thompson paid, according to court documents obtained by Us. Thompson, for his part, ordered genetic testing in July before filing a second petition in a Texas court last month to determine paternity.

The athlete also admitted to having had sex with the coach on several occasions in court documents obtained by Us. In August, Nichols presented a series of alleged text messages from Thompson after his lawyer urged the court to bring him in for a deposition earlier in the month.

Tristan Thompson Courtesy of Tristan Thompson / Instagram

My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] will not be involved at all. By the way, if you think having this baby is going to make you money. This is completely false, would have written the former player of the Cleveland Cavaliers. You know I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support, that will be all that is required on a monthly basis for someone who is unemployed. All you will get is a baby with a dad who has no involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars in child support a month.

Thompson is already the father of two, True, whom he shares with Kardashian and his son Prince, 4, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016. The basketball player has separated from Craig , 30, earlier that year and started dating. Kardashian in April 2016.

As Craig questioned the timing of his relationship with Kardashian, Thompson and the author of Revenge Looks Better Naked denied that there had been cheating early in their romance.

Thompson, however, has been caught cheating on several occasions while dating Kardashian. The duo split in February 2019 after being seen kissing Jordyn Woods. We exclusively confirmed in August 2020 that they rekindled their romance, but they split a second time in June.

It’s a very sad time for Khlo, the source said amid the latest Thompson scandal. Khlo now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they got back together.

