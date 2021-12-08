Ashes 2021 TV Report UK | How to watch australian vs england cricket match





Are you ready? Ashes 2021 is here. England and Australia will once again duel Down Under for their proud title and all bets will close as the series progresses.

The battle begins for Ashes urn in Gabba, a dreadful place where many sides have fallen over the years. Britain has won only two victories in Brisbane since World War II.

The Joe Roots men faltered on the test front in 2021 after losing to New Zealand and India before their clashes with Pakistan were canceled.

But Ben Stokes folds again and the strong T20 World Cup campaign sees players like Jos Buttler approaching the winter in white hot limited-over form. Although it was difficult to practice red ball.

Australia is led by new captain Pat Cummins, who replaced Tim Payne in a personal texting scandal that swept Australian cricket in recent weeks.

The match takes place in the middle of the night British time, but fans will be eager to see the biggest cricket game of the year.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about how to watch The Ashes 2021 TV coverage in the UK.

What TV channels is The Ashes on?

Ashes 2021 will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport in the UK for the duration of the series.

BT has obtained the rights to broadcast the Australian national cricket team through 2025, and will feature four England tours over the next four years, including the Womens Ashes series in 2022.

There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract at 15 per month. With the NOW pass, you can add the Big Sport package, which includes all BT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels, to 40 per month.

The BT Sport monthly subscription allows you to watch The Ashes without a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app from a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

When is The Ashes 2021?

The Ashes 2021 runs from December 8, 2021 to January 18, 2022.

Despite fears that the spectacle will open due to Australia’s COVID-19 restrictions, the six-week series will be fully run.

Check out The Ashes schedule with UK start times for the first test.

The Ashes 2021 Schedule First Test

Date: 12/08/2021

Place: the gabba, brisbane

second test

Date: December 16-20, 2021

Place: adelaide oval, adelaide

third test

Date: December 26th, 2021

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

fourth test

Date: 05/09/2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

fifth test

Date: January 14-18, 2022

Venue: Perth, Perth Stadium

Who won the last Ashes?

Australia are Ashes’ current holdings after a 2-2 draw on the UK tour in 2019.

The visitors were led by Steve Smith’s heroes, who scored a staggering 774 total in five games.

But the series will always be remembered as one of the coolest test innings ever, as Ben Stokes struck out 135 and won the game as the last person standing in the third test at Headingley.

