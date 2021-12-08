Saudi Arabia Pleads With US For Missile Defense Resupply: Report | Gun News





Saudi Arabia has appealed to the United States and its allies in Europe and the Gulf to restock the ammunition it uses to defend the kingdom against drone and missile attacks, reported Tuesday. the Wall Street Journal (paywall), citing US and Saudi officials.

Riyadh has used its Patriot surface-to-air missile system in recent months to thwart weekly ballistic missile and drone attacks launched by Yemen-based Houthi rebels, officials told the WSJ. But the kingdom’s stock of Patriot missiles to intercept air attacks is dangerously low.

The call for resupply comes after the United States has reduced much of its military presence in the Middle East that has bolstered the kingdom’s security as President Joe Biden’s administration pivots to counter China’s growing prowess on the world stage.

Although the United States is expected to approve the Saudi request for more Patriot interceptors, Saudi officials told the Journal they feared insufficient stocks could result in a successful missile or drone attack, costing lives in kingdom or harming the Saudi economy by damaging its oil infrastructure.

In 2019, a swarm of missiles and drones managed to evade Saudi air defenses and temporarily destroyed half of the kingdom’s oil production. The attack was claimed by Houthi fighters, but the United States and Saudi Arabia said Iran, which is aligned with the Houthis, was directly behind the offensive.

U.S. and Saudi officials told the Journal that the kingdom had been attacked by drones more than 50 times in October and November and suffered more than 20 ballistic missile attacks during the same period.

Tim Lenderking, the United States’ special envoy to Yemen, said last week that Houthi rebels carried out around 375 cross-border attacks in Saudi Arabia this year.

Saudi Arabia led a military offensive against Yemen launched in 2015 in support of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi shortly after the Houthis took control of the capital Sana’a. During nearly seven years of fighting, both parties to the conflict have been accused of committing human rights violations and atrocities. The fighting has recently centered around the northern city of Marib, the last government stronghold in Houthi-controlled northern Yemen.

While the United States initially provided logistical and intelligence support to the Saudi-led campaign, Biden announced in February that the United States was ending support for all offensive operations in Yemen. The administration said it would continue to support the kingdom’s ability to defend itself.

Yet the situation represents the latest test for US-Saudi relations, which the Biden administration has sought to reshape in light of the October 2018 murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul.

A US intelligence report concluded that the agents were acting on orders from the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who had close ties to former US President Donald Trump.

While Biden has called Saudi Arabia a pariah state on the campaign trail, like many presidents before him, he has taken a pragmatic approach to relations with the kingdom. His administration chose not to sanction MBS after the release of the Khashoggi report and struck a planned $ 650 million deal to export 280 Raytheon-made missiles and 596 missile launchers to the kingdom.

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers are expected to try to block the deal in the coming days.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Riyadh is asking Washington for hundreds of other Patriot interceptors manufactured by Raytheon Technologies Corp and a direct sale is being considered by the State Department. The Journal said the kingdom had also approached European allies and Qatar to transfer the Patriot interceptors to its arsenal, but that such a deal would require US approval, two officials told the newspaper.

The United States is fully committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s territorial defense, including against missiles and drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, a senior administration official said in a statement. statement to the Wall Street Journal. We are working closely with the Saudis and other partner countries to ensure there are no gaps in coverage.

Beyond the threat of increased civilian deaths, the United States and other allies have a keen interest in protecting Saudi Arabia’s fossil fuel infrastructure. Although the United States is the largest oil producer in the world, Saudi Arabia has the lowest production costs on the planet and its fluctuations in production can have a huge impact on world oil prices and, for example, extension, on what Americans pay at the pump for gasoline.

Saudi Arabia-led OPEC last month rejected a request by Biden to increase production more aggressively to cool oil prices, prompting the United States and other countries to dip into their reserves. strategic oil instead to dampen energy inflation.

