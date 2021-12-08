



An Ethiopian runner who dreams of representing Team GB is in danger of being deported to his home country despite a national emergency declared.

Seyfu Jamaal, 21, arrived in England at the age of 17 after traveling in a truck to England and seeking asylum. The British Interior Department admits that he was persecuted and trafficked before arriving in England. But officials rejected his asylum application in May of this year after making him wait more than three and a half years for a decision that it would be safe for him to return home.

The current advice from the Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development is to ban travel to Ethiopia, where a state of emergency was declared on 2 November due to an ongoing military conflict.

Jamaal was supported by Running Charity, who is campaigning to stay in the UK. Charity’s Alex Eagle said Jamaal has become one of the most dedicated and popular runners.

Eagle said: Seyfu has built communities and families within the UK. His bonds with our coaches, our young people, and the wider running community have become his family. Many of our youngsters take inspiration from him and take his actions and attitudes towards training as an example. Without him, society would have been much poorer.

In June 2019 Jamaal won the London Landmarks Half Marathon with a course record of 1:08:50. He is a regular Top 10 player in the National Park Run Times and his ambition is to represent the GB team. He also mentors other young runners.

Jamaal is shocked by what happened to him before arriving in England, and is tormented by the Ministry of Home Affairs rejecting his asylum application. He said: Running removes my stress, my mental problems. It helps me forget. When I run, I am healthy, I am happy. There are times I remember the problems, the journey and the traffickers, but I feel safe in England.

I never felt unsafe when I was here. People think that slavery is abolished. Between Sudan and Libya, we were treated like commodities, bought and sold, bought and sold. People say they own you and you are their property. You always feel obsessed.

Esme Madill, attorney for the Immigration and Refugee Children Law Department at Islington Law Centre, said: He had to wait until May 2021 for a decision on his application. Three and a half years of acting was fatal for him.

The Interior Ministry accepted his account, but said it was safe for him to return, despite the government’s own advice. It’s disappointing that they didn’t show mercy to Seyfu and acknowledge his wonderful contribution to the community in action, given that the Department of Home Affairs after Windrush has promised to focus more on a more compassionate approach to individual applications.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said: Human trafficking has absolutely no place in our society. We are committed to eradicating these heinous crimes, and through our national referral mechanisms, we ensure victims are protected and receive the assistance they need.

