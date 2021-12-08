US Sanctions Will Not Leverage Nuclear Talks, Iran Warns | Nuclear energy news





The United States blacklisted two Iranian government agencies and several officials on Tuesday, accusing them of rights violations.

Iran and the United States exchanged spades on Tuesday after the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on Iranian entities and officials, with Tehran warning Washington the measures would not create leverage in talks over the deal nuclear.

The US Treasury Department has blacklisted Iranian law enforcement and counterterrorism special forces and several agency officials, accusing them of human rights violations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh berated Washington for announcing the sanctions as the two countries engage in indirect talks to revive a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal.

Washington doesn’t understand that maximum failure and diplomatic breakthrough are mutually exclusive, he wrote on Twitter. Doubling the penalties will not create leverage and is anything but serious and goodwill.

Even in the midst of #ViennaTalks, the United States cannot stop imposing sanctions on Iran.

Khatibzadeh’s statement appears to reflect previous remarks by US officials who warned Iran that escalating its nuclear program would not benefit it in the negotiations.

They [the Iranians] think they could accumulate more enriched uranium at higher levels and use more advanced centrifuges as leverage for a deal they think they can extract from us and give less of their share, a senior US official told reporters on Saturday on condition of anonymity. And it’s not a negotiating tactic that’s going to work.

The seventh round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Vienna ended on Friday with Washington accusing Tehran of not really wanting to relaunch the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA ).

Iranian officials say they have submitted two proposals that would ensure a return to the deal, which has seen Iran cut back its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions on its economy.

Since former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, Washington has stepped up sanctions against Iranian industries, government agencies and officials. In response, Iran has enriched the uranium beyond the limits set by the agreement, while also restricting the access of international controllers to its nuclear facilities.

Iran insists all US sanctions must be lifted to restore the deal and maintains that unlike the US, it is still a party to the pact.

But officials in the Biden administration have questioned Iran’s willingness to revive the JCPOA.

What we have seen in recent days is that Iran does not seem to really want to do what it takes to return to compliance, which is why we have ended this round of talks in Vienna, the secretary said. of State Antony Blinken to Reuters. agency in an interview on Friday.

Last week’s talks in Vienna were the first since Iranian conservative President Ebrahim Raisi took office in August. Negotiations have been suspended since June.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday he expects talks to resume on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Later that day, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the ball was in Iran’s court to demonstrate that it wanted to revive the deal.

The more Iran shows a lack of seriousness at the negotiating table, the more unity there will be among the P5 + 1s, and the more they will be exposed as the isolated party in this negotiation, Sullivan said, referring to the six world powers negotiating in Vienna the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, France and Germany.

