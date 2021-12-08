Scotland has the highest alcohol mortality rate in the UK.





Scotland’s alcohol-related mortality rate rose for the second year in a row, with the UK taking the top spot in the latest statistics on alcohol-related deaths.

According to a new study published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), an average of 21.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020 were caused by alcohol.

This is an increase of 18.6 per 100,000 people in the previous year.

Elinor Jayne, director of the Scottish Health Action on Alcohol (Shaap), said the Scottish figures were unacceptable.

“The harm caused by alcohol in Scotland is underscored once again by new data showing that it has the highest alcohol-related death rate among the UK’s four countries and a significant increase in deaths in 2020,” she said. said.

“For all who have died, there are many who will suffer from alcohol, both when their loved ones are alive and now when they die.

“And there are far more deaths in Scotland with alcohol problems affecting daily life, relationships and health.

“We must not accept the fact that alcohol harm is acceptable in Scotland.”

In other parts of the UK, Wales reported a rate of 13.9 deaths per 100,000 while England reported a rate of 13.

The UK has the lowest rates, but England and Wales have the largest increases at 19.3% and 17.8% respectively.

Scotland’s rising numbers mean that Scotland now has the highest alcohol mortality rate and is much higher than the rest of the UK. Ireland had the highest percentage in the previous year but moved to the second highest rank, despite an increase from 18.8 per 100,000 to 19.6 per 100,000.

The highest jump in the Scottish figure was an increase for men from 25.2 to 31.3 per 100,000, while the equivalent rate for women increased from 0.1 to 12.7.

Jayne has called for an increase in the minimum unit price for alcohol.

“We need to make sure that the problem doesn’t get bigger by raising the minimum unit price from 50p to 65p and restricting the sale of alcoholic beverages.

“Moreover, we must now truly focus on the services and treatment that people with alcohol problems in Scotland should have access to. This is to boost your abilities and make it easier for people with alcohol problems to get it. You need support and treatment to cut down on consumption or quit drinking altogether.”

