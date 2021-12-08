US risks ‘chilling’ crypto regulations, industry warns





Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas attends the Milken Institute 2021 Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, United States on October 18, 2021. REUTERS / David Swanson

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7 (Reuters) – Senior executives at six cryptocurrency companies will tell Congress on Wednesday to be cautious about imposing new rules on digital assets – or risk sending activity underground or out the United States.

Ahead of a hearing at the U.S. House Financial Services Committee starting at 10:00 a.m. EST, executives at some of the world’s largest crypto companies have indicated in prepared testimony that they will generally support clearer rules. But they will stress that overly restrictive measures would not stifle activity, but simply move it away from the reach of the United States.

“Without tailored legislative solutions that are openly debated with public participation, the United States risks unnecessarily onerous and frightening laws and regulations,” Alesia Haas, chief executive of Coinbase Inc, warned in testimony released Tuesday. “This could effectively push crypto activity underground or to offshore exchanges that have little or no compliance programs.”

The testimony, released by the panel ahead of the hearing, sets the stage for what is expected to be a closely watched, high-stakes event, as U.S. lawmakers publicly pressure cryptocurrency executives to defend their business and come up with ideas to control them.

Several executives, however, pleaded for a lighter touch.

“There are a number of examples of US regulatory decisions that have pushed legitimate business overseas in a way that harms US investors, innovators and workers,” said Brian Brooks, CEO of Bitfury. “There’s a reason crypto talent is no longer concentrated in Silicon Valley, the birthplace of the original commercial Internet.”

The rapid growth of cryptocurrency, and in particular of “stablecoins,” which are digital assets whose value is tied to traditional currencies, has caught the attention of regulators, who fear putting the financial system at risk. they are not properly monitored. Some policymakers, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, are also concerned that the products may be used for illicit purposes or to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers.

In November, a task force led by the US Treasury recommended that Congress pass a law specifying that stablecoins should only be issued by companies with insured deposits, such as banks. Wednesday’s hearing could serve as a good indication of the likelihood of Congress passing such digital currency legislation, analysts said. Read more

Leaders said they would welcome regulatory clarity, but overly restrictive rules could prove counterproductive.

“The Internet’s native stablecoins and capital markets aren’t too big to fail, but they’re now too big to ignore,” said Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle Internet Financial. “Policy frameworks must support an open and competitive playing field and allow new technologies to flourish. “

Proponents say stablecoins could revolutionize payments by providing a reliable, inexpensive, and instant way to transfer funds across the globe. Executives say the United States should play a leading role in promoting the technology, just as American rules allowed the internet to flourish when it started growing in the 1990s.

“Let’s work together to make sure that US policymakers are the ones setting the stage for a productive, smart regulatory roadmap for this technology around the world,” said Denelle Dixon, director of the Stellar Development Foundation, in her prepared testimony. “I hope we can all agree that crypto and stablecoin shouldn’t be buzzwords, launched to instigate fear of the unknown.”

Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by Megan Davies and Dan Grebler

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

