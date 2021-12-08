Storm Barra hits UK with heavy rain from today, winds and snow of 70 mph





It’s been a little over a week since Storm Arwen hit the UK (Photo: North News and Pictures/James Dadzitis/SWNS/Met Office)

More homes could be out of power as Storm Barra is expected to wreak havoc in England and Ireland today.

Weather warnings have been issued for snow, ice, rain and wind across the UK as the storm rolls in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour are expected on the west and south coasts of England and Wales, accompanied by large waves and flying debris that can be life threatening.

People have warned that they must stay away from the shore and travel will not be disrupted.

Storm Arwen caused havoc in many parts of the country just a week ago, leaving thousands of homes without electricity.

It’s been 10 days since the storm hit more than 1,600 homes in the Northeast yesterday.

As Storm Bara arrives, huge waves crash into the shores of Devon, Dawlish. (Photo: James Dadzitis/SWNS) A tree tumbled to the ground at A702 near Coulter in South Lanarkshire. (Photo: PA) Strong winds this week (Photo: Getty Images) Sleet and snow this morning in the town center of Biggar, South Lanarkshire (Photo: PA)

Boris Johnson spoke to the CEO of Northern Powergrid and said he was confident they would be reconnected by today at the latest.

Late Monday evening, the electricity supplier said it had reduced the number of affected homes and businesses to 700.

Ice was expected overnight before Storm Baras arrived, and the weather service has issued a yellow warning as drivers face potentially hazardous conditions in western Scotland and northwest England.

We expect some of the worst storms in western Ireland today, but a yellow wind warning has been issued across England, Wales and Northern Ireland that could disrupt travel. Power outages and damage to buildings are also a concern.

The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings and 34 flood warnings for the south coast of England.

A yellow snow warning has been issued for northern England and Scotland with a blizzard of up to 20 centimeters and snowfall, which could cause dangerous conditions on roads at high altitudes, the Meteorological Administration said.

Drivers warn drivers to watch out for dangerous conditions on the road (Photo: Getty Images) The Weather Service has issued a national weather warning as the storm approaches as Atlantic firefighters scoop up flooding water from Bantry, Cork County, after storm Barra struck. . Ireland (Picture: PA)

In Ireland, Cork, Kerry and Claire were given a rare red warning and told to keep their schools closed.

Meteorological Department meteorologist Aidan McGivern said the gusts and impacts of Storm Barras will be a notch lower compared to Arwen.

However, there are concerns that today’s strong winds may make it more difficult for engineers to reconnect the house.

However, the gusts are expected to weaken gradually as they move eastward and are expected to subside by Thursday.

Heavy snow fell on the border of Durham, Northumberland County this morning as storm Barra arrived (Photo: North News and Pictures) Waves hit the shores of Southsea in Portsmouth, far off shore (Photo: PA) Reed Hills, Scotland this morning Heavy snow covers roads in town (Photo: Getty Images)

After a phone call with Northern Powergrid president Phil Jones, the prime minister tweeted, asking for assurance that energy supply companies are taking steps to limit potential further disruption to homes as a result of storm barrage. I did.

Energy Minister Greg Hands yesterday said it was “completely unacceptable” that about 1,600 homes still do not have electricity.

Labor has accused the government of treating people in Scotland and northern England as second-class citizens.

Residents of the affected area said they lost hope, were frustrated and angry as they faced the night of power cut off on the 11th day.

We missed the deadline we set last Wednesday to restore power to all buildings by the end of the week.

