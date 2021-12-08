The United States boosted oil and food exports in October as the trade deficit narrowed





The US trade deficit narrowed sharply in October, as rising exports of US energy and agricultural products outpaced growth in imports, which were limited by a backlog at US ports that month.

The deficit on trade in goods and services fell 17.6% to $ 67.1 billion seasonally adjusted in October, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday, from a record gap of $ 81.4 billion in September.

Imports rose 0.9% to $ 290.7 billion, but exports grew much faster, rising 8.1% to $ 223.6 billion.

The strong month for US exports was driven by a series of factors, some of which are unlikely to persist.

Crude oil exports rose $ 1.2 billion, reflecting the re-commissioning of U.S. refineries in October after being partially shut down in September after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana.

Exports of food, feed and beverages increased by $ 2.1 billion. This gain is due in part to the fact that China has stepped up its purchases of US soybeans in recent months of the US-China Phase 1 trade deal, which called for Beijing to meet certain purchasing targets. of American products. Despite the October increase, China is on the verge of missing its US agriculture, manufacturing and energy purchasing targets by large margins.

Auto exports, which had been curtailed in recent months, climbed $ 1.5 billion. Many automakers had idled US factories in September, facing a shortage of chips needed for vehicles.

Exports of goods increased by 11.1% while services increased by 1.6%. Services have grown slowly in recent months as the pandemic continues to dampen much of the in-person interactions that many services depend on. Tourism in the United States, a major driver of service exports, remains deeply depressed from pre-pandemic levels.

The report covered a period when supply chain disruptions had become particularly acute. Goods are not counted as imports by the Department of Commerce until they have entered consumption channels, warehouses or foreign trade zones.

According to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, for much of October, more than 100 ships were at anchor or lounging near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, meaning billions of dollars worth of cargo destined for being imported from the United States could not enter the country during October.

A narrower quarter-over-quarter trade deficit increases the calculation of gross domestic product growth. That means the October report would contribute to a 1 percentage point increase in GDP in the fourth quarter, according to calculations by Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics.

Although it narrowed sharply in October, the trade deficit widened for much of the year, a trend that could reaffirm itself in the months to come. Over the past three months, the deficit has averaged $ 73.9 billion, still close to the all-time high of $ 75 billion recorded over three months in the three months leading up to September.

The US economy was boosted earlier this year by billions of dollars in stimulus payments, leading to increased demand for consumer goods. More recently, it has been US factories demanding a record amount of industrial supplies with skyrocketing prices that have driven imports up.

The warehouses of the Inland Empire of California are a critical step in the American supply chain. Low warehouse vacancy rates in the region, combined with port delays, create a perfect storm of challenges this holiday season. Photo: Sam Rosenthal

Meanwhile, many countries, especially in Asia, entered renewed lockdowns this fall due to Covid-19, meaning that while their economies provided US imports, they did not need exports. Americans in return.

Looking ahead, we expect the trade deficit to remain historically high until concerns about the pandemic abate, wrote Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, in a note. The increase in Covid cases abroad threatens to constrain global demand again, risking an even larger deficit if export growth slows more than imports.

