



The security prospects for Britain and its allies are far more dangerous now than at any other time in the past 30 years, the new military commander warned in an opening speech.

Admiral Tony Radakin called Russia’s actions “a threat to our values ​​and interests,” citing the names of four major rivals, but not about Ukraine, despite growing concerns about another Russian invasion threat. didn’t mention

The Defense Ministry’s chief of staff accused China of “challenging international norms of conduct, including freedom of navigation, economic threats and wolf-warrior diplomacy.”

Image: Admiral Tony Radakin gave his first speech.

And of Iran and North Korea, he said Iran could join Pyongyang “soon” and pose a “nuclear and ballistic missile threat” to Britain and its allies.

To be honest, the former First Naval Monarch also commented on the reputational impact of the US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan during the summer following the Taliban takeover.

“Like it or not, our withdrawal from Afghanistan is a mill for those who agree with the story of the decline of the West,” he said.

In an annual address to the Royal United Services think tank, Admiral Radakin described the feeling of a “back to the future” in which the dictator fights democracy.

Unlike the Cold War, he said, today’s situation is much more complex, with rivals competing and trading at the same time.

“We are undoubtedly more prosperous today than when the Cold War ended,” said a military chief of staff, a week after resigning from General Nick Carter.

Image: Former Defense Chief of Staff Nick Carter

“Life expectancy is increasing and extreme poverty is decreasing. More girls and women are getting an education. More people than ever before are living in democracies. But our security prospects are better than at any other time in the last 30 years. It’s much more complex and dangerous.”

He also described his priorities as head of the armed forces as “disastrous” for women’s continued lack of national defense, and uncovered officers convicted of embezzling armaments for his own benefit, such as illegitimate school enrollment. . fees.

“It’s not about awakening, it’s about bitterness,” said Admiral Radakin.

“The misery of too few women. A misery that does not reflect the ethnic, religious and cognitive diversity of our people. And the misery of not following our own values, whether it be respect for one another or the mere sincerity of billing.

“It affects our culture, our fighting skills, our skills. And it’s not ‘Army’ or ‘Navy’. It’s a challenge for the whole of our defense.”

Sir Tony Radakin: ‘Excellent’ Navy Admiral Appointed as British Commander-in-Chief

