US Congress includes $ 300 million for Ukraine, addresses China in massive defense bill





Servicemen from the US and Ukrainian armies attend the opening ceremony of the “RAPID TRIDENT-2021” military exercise at the Ukraine International Peacekeeping Security Center near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, in Ukraine, September 20, 2021. REUTERS / Gleb Garanich / File Photo

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register

WASHINGTON, December 7 (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers have included efforts to push back Russia and China in a compromise version of a massive annual defense bill released on Tuesday, proposing $ 300 million for the military Ukrainian and a declaration of support for the defense of Taiwan.

But they omitted some measures that enjoyed strong support in Congress, including a proposal to impose mandatory sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline and a plan to subject women to military conscription for the first time.

The National Defense Authorization Tax Act 2022, or NDAA, authorizes $ 770 billion in military spending, $ 25 billion more than President Joe Biden called for and about 5% more than the country’s budget. last year.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register

The bill – the result of intense negotiations between the House of Representatives and Senate Democrats and Republicans – includes a 2.7% pay rise for troops, and more purchases of aircraft and ships from the Navy, in addition to strategies to deal with geopolitical threats.

The NDAA normally passes with strong bipartisan support, and the House of Representatives backed the compromise measure by 363-70 later Tuesday.

The Bill is watched closely by a wide range of industries and other interests because of its broad scope and because it is one of the only major pieces of legislation that becomes law every year.

This year’s bill was released shortly after US Presidents Joe Biden and Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin held two hours of virtual talks on Ukraine and other disputes. Read more

It includes $ 300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides support to the Ukrainian armed forces, $ 4 billion for the European Defense Initiative and $ 150 million for cooperation in security in the Baltic Sea.

It does not include a provision that would require Biden to impose sanctions on the $ 11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline to bring Russian gas directly to Germany. Supporters of the measure argue that the pipeline would be detrimental to European allies. Read more

Lawmakers also omitted an amendment that would have banned Americans from buying Russian sovereign debt.

Biden’s fellow Democrats control both the House and the Senate. The White House has said it supports sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, but not provisions that could threaten transatlantic relations.

EYES ON CHINA

Regarding China, the bill includes $ 7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for Taiwan’s defense, as well as a ban on the Department of Defense procuring products made with forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region.

The United States has called China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang genocide, and lawmakers have pushed for a ban on imports of products made with forced Uyghur labor. China dismisses the genocide charge as a slanderous claim about conditions in Xinjiang.

The NDAA compromise omits a proposal to force women to enroll in military service that appeared in earlier versions. He had faced stiff opposition from social conservatives who believed it would erode traditional gender roles, threatening to thwart the entire NDAA.

It includes an overhaul of the military justice system to make decisions about whether to prosecute cases of rape, sexual assault and other major crimes out of the hands of military commanders.

The change was a partial victory for activists because it did not deprive military commanders of the authority to prosecute all crimes. It came after Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand led a years-long effort to change the system in response to the thousands of cases of sexual assault among the military, many of which never go to prosecution. Read more

Gillibrand said she still wanted a separate vote on her full proposal.

Now that it has passed the House, the NDAA must gain Senate support and be signed by Biden to become law.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-congress-includes-300-million-ukraine-addresses-china-massive-defense-bill-2021-12-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos