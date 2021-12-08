A senior foreign ministry official on vacation during the Afghan crisis





A senior official at the British Foreign Office’s development agency admitted that he took 11 days of leave after Kabul fell to the Taliban after whistleblowers claimed the UK’s withdrawal effort from Afghanistan was “chaotic” and “dysfunctional”.

FCDO Executive Vice President Sir Philip Barton said he regretted his 17-day vacation at the height of the crisis. “I’ve had a lot of reflection,” he told lawmakers on Tuesday. “If I had time again, I would have returned from vacation earlier.”

His position came after Raphael Marshall, who served as London secretary at FCDO, accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of intervening during the evacuation from Afghanistan to the UK to airlift animals from a charity in Kabul run by former British soldiers.

Marshall argued that calls for help from thousands of desperate Afghans trying to escape the Taliban were ignored during Britain’s August evacuation effort led by the Foreign Ministry. He also claimed in written evidence presented to the House Foreign Relations Committee that then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab “did not fully understand the situation.”

Marshall said the FCDO had received between 75,000 and 150,000 evacuation applications from Afghans at risk due to their links with the UK, but estimates that less than “5%” of these were assisted. “It is clear that some of those left behind were killed by the Taliban,” he added.

Marshall, who left the Foreign Ministry in September, revealed one afternoon during the evacuation that he was “the only person monitoring and processing email” from Afghanistan, which the UK classified as a special case, including politicians, civil servants and military personnel.

“The average is 5,000 unread emails,” he said. [Afghan special cases] Inbox” and “thousands of emails were unread at any given moment.” He added that the process of prioritizing applicants was “arbitrary and dysfunctional.”

Marshall argued that foreign ministers were forced to make hundreds of life-and-death decisions they were unaware of.

Despite the urgency on the ground, Marshall said the basic expectation is that FCDO staff work only eight hours a day, five days a week, and that the department prioritizes “work-life balance” as the Taliban take over Kabul.

Barton told the committee that the eight-hour shift pattern is designed so that employees do not “burn out”.

He was unable to verify that all communications sent to the FCDO email address established to handle evacuation requests were open and read.

He told lawmakers that he had decided to give priority to evacuation rather than replying to “a huge amount of correspondence.”

Meanwhile, Marshall claimed that Johnson had issued “directions” to airlift animals from Nowzad, a Kabul charity run by former British soldier Penn Farthing.

“There was a direct trade-off between transporting Nauzad’s animals and evacuating Afghan refugees and British nationals, including Afghans who served with British soldiers,” he said in the written evidence.

Downing Street said allegations that the prime minister had intervened in Nowzad’s animals were “completely untrue.”

Hours later, a letter from Johnson’s personal assistant to Farthing was leaked stating that his staff and animals could be evacuated through Kabul Airport.

In a letter sent on August 25, Trudy Harrison said animals from the charity would be leaving Afghanistan on “charter flights” overseen by the Pentagon.

Downing Street responded to the letter: “This was an operational decision. Neither the Prime Minister nor Mrs. Johnson were involved. This letter has nothing to do with Harrison’s role as the Prime Minister’s PPS and she was serving as a constituency member.”

Harrison did not respond to a request for comment.

“It appears that the Prime Minister has found time to intervene personally on behalf of this charity while the thousands of Brits and Afghans we have promised to help are in desperate situations outside Kabul airport,” Foreign Secretary David Rammy Shadow said. He added that Johnson “must be clean” for his role.

MPs say thousands of Afghan people who could get to Britain have been stranded in Afghanistan amid accusations that the government has failed to plan adequately before the long-proposed withdrawal of international troops in late August.

Marshall argued that it would take “hours” for Raab to join the memo detailing specific evacuation cases, and that the minister had requested “all cases.” [be] Set it up on a well presented table to make a decision.”

Given the emergency evacuation, Marshall said, “The fact that the foreign secretary made this request suggests that he didn’t fully understand the situation.”

suggestion

Noting IT failures, Marshall said the decision to merge the Ministry of International Development with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs meant that former DfID employees who worked at the London Crisis Center would not have access to FCDO computers “because the DfID and FCO IT systems were not yet integrated”. said.

“They were visibly astonished by our chaotic system,” he added.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Conservative Party of the committee, said:

Raab, who served as foreign secretary until September, rejected Marshall’s claims. He told the BBC: Some criticisms seem to be out of touch with the facts of the field,” he said.

“I have no doubt that there are lessons to be learned, but looking at the facts, I think we did well in the latest evacuation standards and international comparisons.”

