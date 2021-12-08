US Air Force must throw out older planes that don’t threaten China (Secretary of State)





The Secretary of the Air Force has repeatedly said that the United States needs to get rid of old planes to hone capabilities that “scare China.” “If this doesn’t threaten China, why are we doing it? he said recently. The Air Force Chief of Staff is also keen to retire older planes, but the service faces a backlash from Congress. Loading Something is loading.

We are really sorry! We encountered a system failure and were unable to take your email this time.

Thank you for signing up!

The US Air Force must withdraw older aircraft that are not well suited to conflict with China to make room for new systems with the capabilities necessary for high power conflict, the secretary of the United States reiterated. Air Force Frank Kendall this weekend, according to Defense News.

“If this doesn’t threaten China, why are we doing it? Kendall asked the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday, calling the service’s aging fleet of fighters, tankers and drones “an anchor holding back the Air Force” as it struggles to respond to modern threats.

China is the Defense Ministry’s stimulus challenge, as the Defense Secretary has repeatedly said, and the Air Force Secretary has made responding to this challenge a priority.

In August, shortly after Kendall was sworn in as the Air Force’s new civilian chief, he told Defense News the service needed advanced and emerging technologies that were “scaring China.” but that it is currently limited by the reluctance of Congress to remove obsolete cells.

“I love the A-10,” he recently told Reuters in his Pentagon office. “The C-130 is a formidable aircraft that has been very capable and very effective in many missions. The MQ-9s have been very effective in the fight against terrorism and so on.”

“They’re still useful,” Kendall said, “but none of these things scare China.”

Some Chinese Air Force officials have publicly responded to the remarks by the Secretary of the Air Force.

“Recently, a counterpart of mine from a big country claims he wants to scare China,” Lt. Gen. Wang Wei, deputy air force commander of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, said at the end of September. reported the South China Morning Post. “I can only say, if they’re not afraid, let’s meet in heaven.”

The US military spent decades waging war in the Middle East, where the Air Force had unchecked air superiority and did not have to deal with sophisticated air defense systems. This would likely not be the case in a high power fight, especially with China, which is rapidly modernizing its military.

With the change of orientation towards competition from the great powers, the Air Force must rethink its inventory of aircraft.

In its budget request for fiscal year 2022, the Air Force proposed to put more than 200 aircraft to sleep, including A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, F-35C / D Eagles, and F / 16Cs. / D Fighting Falcon, KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-10 Extenders. , C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft, and RQ-4 Globe Hawk drones, all older platforms.

About two weeks before the release of the service’s budget proposal, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles CQ Brown said he wanted to eventually reduce the fleet to seven types of four fighters, namely the F-16, F-35, F-15EX and the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter, which is still under development.

The Air Force maintains that the withdrawal of planes that are no longer able to adequately respond to threats the United States faces from the great powers would free up funds for new high-end capabilities that would otherwise have to be used. to cover repair and maintenance costs for decades. -old plane.

Lawmakers in Congress, however, push back every year, defying the interests of the Air Force to remove the “old iron,” as Kendall recently put it. Brown argues that this jeopardizes the national security interests of the United States.

“We will not have the capabilities for any future crisis and eventuality,” he told Defense News. “It concerns me. If we don’t [change], we are going to lose aspects of our national security because we cling to the past. “

Expressing very similar concerns, Kendall previously told the defense outlet that if you’re “crippled by the fact that you can’t give up bases, you don’t need to [and] you can’t give up planes you don’t need, you can’t take the necessary steps to modernize. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/us-air-force-secretary-toss-aircraft-that-dont-scare-china-2021-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos