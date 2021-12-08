U.S. boosters hit record high following Omicron fears





A nurse fills syringes for patients as they receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine at a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan, United States, September 29, 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7 (Reuters) – Americans are lining up for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at a record rate, with concerns over the recently detected variant of the Omicron coronavirus prompting millions to get vaccinated, a the US government said on Tuesday.

Just under a million people a day received booster doses of one of three authorized vaccines last week, the highest rate since US regulators authorized additional injections for some adults in September, according to government data.

“In the last week, we’ve received a booster from almost 7 million people; that’s a million in-arms callbacks per day. And that’s more people getting a booster per day than ever before. “said Jeff, White House COVID-19 response coordinator. Zients said Tuesday. About 55% of people aged 65 and over eligible for a booster received one, he added.

In total, the United States administered 12.5 million vaccines over the past week, Zients told a White House briefing, its highest rate since May.

U.S. regulators extended eligibility for vaccine booster shots to all adults in mid-November. Read more

In the United States, about 47 million people have now received a booster, according to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly a quarter of all fully vaccinated adults in the country.

Nearly 10 million of those people have received additional injections since the Thanksgiving holiday, when South Africa announced it had found the highly mutated variant of Omicron, which raised global alarms of an upsurge in infections.

The increase represents a 12.5% ​​increase over the pre-vacation stimulus rate.

News of the variant, people’s desire to be reunited with their families during the winter holiday season and public health messages have prompted demand for recalls, said infectious disease expert Dr William Schaffner.

“I am certainly encouraged and if this rate continues I will be very, very happy,” said Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

“For a while the acceptance of the boosters was going very slowly. But there seems to be some acceleration and I’m happy with the acceleration.”

Boosters are a key part of President Joe Biden’s Omicron response plan. The White House is working with local authorities and pharmacies to meet growing demand, Zients said.

CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) has enough vaccines to meet the high demand and is hiring more staff to administer the doses, spokesman Matt Blanchette said. The pharmacy chain has also increased the appointments available in all of its locations.

“We have seen a significant increase in demand over the past two weeks due to several factors including vacations, the clearance of boosters for all and pediatric populations and the increase in newer variants,” said Erin Loverher , a Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) spokesperson.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the variant likely has a higher degree of transmissibility but is less severe, leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.

Although more data is needed, early Omicron cases appear to require fewer hospitalizations and patients are less likely to need oxygen, Fauci told reporters at the White House briefing.

More data is expected next week, Fauci said, but it will take a few weeks to reach firm conclusions.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Washington and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Additional reports by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and David Gregorio

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

