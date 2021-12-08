UK distributes world’s first COVID-19 vaccine for one year





A year ago today, the UK became the first country in the world to distribute an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The immunization program has been a phenomenal success with nearly 120 million doses across the UK, saving countless lives and reducing the burden on the NHS.

New vaccine site opens to provide booster immunization to all adults by the end of January, accelerates booster program with support of military and new vaccinator recruitment drive

UK, close to 21 million boosters and 3rd doses

The UK administered the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial a year ago today, when Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid urged people to get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible.

On December 8, 2020, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the University Hospital in Coventry managed by Matron May Parsons.

Thanks to the UK government’s swift action to proactively secure the most promising vaccine doses, nearly 120 million doses a year are administered across the UK, saving countless lives and helping prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.

In light of the new Omicron strain, on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI), the government has announced that it will expand the booster program to all adults 18 years of age and older and provide booster immunizations to all eligible people. At the end of January, the minimum interval between the second dose and the booster dose is halved.

To speed up the immunization program, approximately 450 soldiers have been recruited to support the deployment, opening additional community pharmacy sites, hospital hubs, and pop-up sites at convenient locations across the country. Payments to GPs, local pharmacies and primary care staff will help increase capacity and encourage more visits to those confined at home.

NHS England has also begun participating in the national immunization mission by recruiting 10,000 new vaccinators, administrative staff, medical support staff and volunteers.

Nearly 21 million boosters and tertiary doses were administered in the UK, with over 450,000 boosters administered per day on Saturday. Last week, the booster program reached more people than the adult population of Greater Manchester.

Anyone over the age of 40 who got their second dose at least 3 months in advance can book a booster jab soon. The younger age groups are invited by the NHS in order of age at an appropriate time. London’s BT Tower will celebrate the anniversary with a message encouraging people to get vaccinated, strengthened and protected.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Since the first jab delivered today a year ago, our phenomenal vaccine launch has saved hundreds of thousands of lives and provided us with the best protection against Covid-19.

Our wonderful NHS staff, pharmacists, military, thousands of volunteers dedicated to distributing it, the amazing scientists, researchers and team who have developed this lifesaving vaccine, and, crucially, each of you who have embraced Zap’s proposal with such enthusiasm. one minute.

The fight against the virus is not over yet, but vaccines remain our number one and best line of defense against the virus, so the best way to continue protecting yourself and your loved ones is to fall behind your antivirus program and vaccinate as soon as you become infected with the virus. is. eligible.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

I am very proud of our phenomenal COVID-19 vaccination program. Over the course of a year, we’ve administered nearly 120 million doses across the UK, saving countless lives and providing a powerful weapon to fight this devastating virus.

The battle is not over yet and we are working 24/7 to bolster our booster program to maximize immunity after the emergence of the Omicron strain.

It is absolutely essential that everyone come forward for the vaccine and booster jab as soon as everyone is eligible to strengthen our defenses against COVID-19 and safely enjoy Christmas this year with family and loved ones.

The UK Health Security Agency’s first real-world study of the effectiveness of a booster vaccine against the dominant Delta strain shows that Top-Up Zap increases protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in adults 50 and older by more than 90%. Vaccination.

As shown in the COV-Boost study, the booster vaccines Moderna and Pfizer significantly increase the immune response, making it more likely that protection against Omicron will be maintained. The best thing anyone can do when given a new variant is to get a booster.

Those who have received the booster vaccine by December 11th will have a very high level of protection against COVID-19 by Christmas Day.

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said:

Our COVID-19 immunization program has been a remarkable success.

The booster jab boosts the immunity that people have already developed so that it can protect us during winter and ahead of Christmas.

I encourage everyone to come forward for the first, second, booster and flu vaccine to protect themselves and those around them.

The COVID-19 vaccination program is the largest in UK history and has been established with unprecedented speed, with thousands of vaccine centers being quickly established in the UK, with around 98% of people living within 16 km of a vaccine clinic.

The government’s Vaccines Taskforce will secure early access to nearly 340 million doses of the most promising vaccine candidates in advance for all of the UK, Royal vassal states and foreign territories, for rapid deployment once approved by drug regulators. I have been able to do it. New deals have been signed to purchase an additional 60 million doses of Moderna vaccine and an additional 54 million doses of Pfizer/BioNtech in 2022 and 2023. These future supply deals include access to modified vaccines as needed to combat Omicron and future strains of concern. .

The UK has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccine intake in the world, and in the UK, 4 in 5 people over the age of 65 are already getting a booster vaccine.

The flu is another winter virus that can be serious. To provide people with the best protection during the winter, people eligible for the free flu vaccine should come forward and get the shot at their GP clinic or local pharmacy to make an appointment, or when offered by an employer or other health care provider.

