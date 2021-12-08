Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics





Prime Minister of Australia says his country will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns

By NICK PERRY Associated Press

8 December 2021, 08:51

3 minutes to read

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterSend this article

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

As it did after the United States’ announcement on Tuesday, China responded with fury, saying no Australian officials had been invited to the Olympics and no one would care if they came or no. “

Morrison said it was no surprise Australian officials boycotted the event after the nations-China relationship broke in recent years.

I’m doing it because it’s in Australia’s national interest, Morrison said. That’s what you should do.

He said Australian athletes would still be able to compete.

In addition to citing human rights violations, Morrison said China has been very critical of Australia’s efforts to have a strong defense force in the region, particularly with regard to, more recently , our decision to acquire nuclear powered submarines.

He said his government is very happy to tell China about their differences.

There has been no obstacle to this happening on our side, but the Chinese government still has not accepted these opportunities to meet with us, Morrison said.

Rights groups have pushed for a total boycott of the games, accusing China of violations of the rights of ethnic minorities. The US and Australian decisions fall short of those calls, but come at an exceptionally turbulent time for international relations and have been criticized by China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin denounced Morrison’s announcement as a political posture “but did not directly threaten the resolute countermeasures” he pledged to demand from states -United

China has not invited any Australian government official to attend the Winter Olympics, and no one would care whether they come or not, ”Wang said in a daily briefing. on the success of the Beijing Olympics. “

Referring to the United States, Wang said Australia blindly follows certain countries in their efforts to confuse right and wrong with no end result. “

The Australian Olympic Committee said arrangements for the quarantine of Australian athletes expected to compete in the games would not be affected by Morrisons’ announcement.

Getting athletes to Beijing safely, competing safely and getting them home safely remains our biggest challenge, said Matt Carroll, executive director of the committee.

Our Australian athletes have been training and competing with this Olympic dream for four years now and we are doing everything in our power to make sure we can help them succeed, Carroll said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory/australia-joins-us-diplomatic-boycott-beijing-games-81614454 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos