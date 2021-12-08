Number 1 destination for exporting financial services to the United States and the United Kingdom





Industrial exports have been shown to be more resilient to issues affecting world trade. Photo: Getty Images

Amid Brexit and the pandemic, the US has overtaken the EU as the main destination for UK financial services exports, new data have emerged.

According to a report by TheCityUK, the US accounted for 34.2% of sector exports in 2020, compared to 30% to the EU.

Exports of financial services to the European Union decreased 6.6% year-on-year to $24.7 billion ($32.7 billion), while exports to non-EU countries rose 4.1% to $57.7 billion during the same period. %.

Anjalika Bardalai, Chief Economist and Head of Research at TheCityUK, said hosting one of the world’s leading financial centers provides a wide range of economic benefits across the UK.

This report demonstrates the industry’s resilience and adaptability to face serious challenges and changes posed by Brexit and the pandemic.

But she warned the UK’s position as the world’s premier financial center is in jeopardy unless industry, government and regulators continue to strengthen their long-term competitiveness, deepen key trade links and focus on new areas of future global growth.

In May, it was reported that imports of goods from the rest of the world in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded EU imports for the first time since data collection began in 1997.

Last month’s ONS figures showed the UK’s trade deficit widened to 2.8 billion in September from a revised 1.9 billion in August. This is because exporters have struggled to capitalize on the surge in global demand.

Brexit factors have affected the numbers as new border checks, supply chain issues like port queues, and shortages of HGV drivers continue.

“Brexit is responsible for the relative weakness in commodity exports,” said Gabriella Dickens, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. After all, a commodity collapse is one of the worst sectors for food and beverage exports once again. It shows that it was,” he said.

A full-fledged free trade agreement seems unlikely, although it was reported earlier this week that the UK would work to strengthen its trade ties with the US following trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan’s visits to New York and Washington.

A trade deal with the U.S. has been hailed as one of Brexit’s biggest prizes, but U.S. President Joe Biden has hinted that such a deal isn’t a priority for him.

Meanwhile, the UK’s trade surplus in financial and related professional services grew from $93.8 billion ($73.5 billion) in 2019 to $101.7 billion ($79.3 billion) last year, according to a report by TheCityUK.

Industrial exports have generally been shown to be more resilient to issues affecting world trade in goods over the same period.

The UK financial services trade surplus in 2020 will reach $80.6 billion, roughly equal to the next two major net exporters, the United States ($66.9 billion) and Singapore ($24.8 billion) combined, underscoring the UK’s competitiveness in global financial markets.

According to the report, the domestic fintech market had sales of $6.6 billion and employed 76,500 employees as of the first half of 2020.

The average amount of capital received by UK fintechs from investors increased from 15 million in 2017 to 2010 million in 2019.

The study also revealed that the UK maintains a global leading share in several financial markets. The UK, for example, accounts for 16% of the global total for cross-border bank lending.

