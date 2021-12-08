Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scotts Son Zen, 5 months old, died of brain tumor





Rest in peace. Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scotts, 5-month-old son, Zen, died of a brain tumor.

Nick Cannon Show host, 41, tearfully announced the passing of his baby boys on his talk show Tuesday, December 7, noting that the little ones’ condition worsened around Thanksgiving. The former Nickelodeon star last held her son on a trip to see the ocean in California on Sunday, December 5.

Nick Cannon at King of the Dancehall Opening Night at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles on February 9, 2017. Mediapunch / Shutterstock

The Masked Singer host noted that his model son and the 28-year-old went to the doctor for what was believed to be a sinus problem when they were 2 months old. Fluid was accumulating in his head and the infant’s brain tumor required immediate surgery.

The stars of Wild N Out welcomed their newborn in June. Zen was Cannons’ seventh child as he also shares twins Morocco and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey, son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 11 months, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zillion and Zion, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scotts sons Zen. Courtesy Alyssa Scott / Instagram

Scott did not address Zens’ death but posted Instagram Story videos of the little one on Tuesday. Can you say, hello, dad? she asked her baby boy in touching images as he cooed. Say, bye, daddy. Bye.

The Texas native, who also has a daughter from a previous relationship, has been amazing during the tragedy, Cannon said on Tuesday.

[Shes] the strongest woman I’ve ever seen, the California native said on his show. We never had an argument. She was emotional when she needed it, but she was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom.

He reflected the personality of his late child, saying: He was the most loving. We called him Z Chilling. He was still smiling. He had the most beautiful mind. Cannon then dedicated the episode to Zen.

Last month, the All That alum told Dr Mehmet Oz that he was on the verge of expanding his family further.

I don’t know how I’ll feel in five years, Cannon said in the November interview. When people say, are you gonna have more kids? that’s a tough question to ask unless I’ve had something like a vasectomy. Because I don’t know if I’ll find love again. I don’t know how far I’m going to go yet. I do not know. You never understand what the universe is going to present to you.

Moms Like Us covers all of your parenting matters and breaks down all of the celebrity parenting news for the week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-moms/news/nick-cannon-alyssa-scotts-son-zen-5-months-dead-from-brain-tumor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos