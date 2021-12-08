Live update from UK government in crisis over Downing Street Christmas party allegations





Boris Johnson faces demand for resignation after a video leaked mocking him at a Christmas party on Downing Street.

Health Minister Sajid Javid stepped down from the interview this morning, but the prime minister will have to face questions as he attends the Prime Minister’s question on Wednesday.

Video, obtained exclusively by ITV News, released on Tuesday, shows the prime minister’s spokesman, Allegra Stratton, and his aide, Ed Oldfield, laughing along with other aides about the ‘virtual’ party of December 2020. contained

The party in the center of the row is said to have been held on Friday, December 18.

During a rehearsal with Prime Minister Stratton on December 22, Ed Oldfield, the Prime Minister’s special adviser, asked her: ?”

Stratton replied, “I went home,” before discussing with colleagues whether the event was a “cheese and wine” evening.

She added: “This fictitious party was a business meeting… there was no social distancing.”

Senior Downing Street employee joked about hosting a Christmas party at 10 (Image: ITV)

Metropolitan Police have confirmed that officers are reviewing leaked videos relating to “accused violations” of coronavirus regulations.

“There was no Christmas party,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in response to the ITV report. “The coronavirus rules have always been followed.”

The Daily Mirror reported that two events took place on 10th Street ahead of last year’s festive season, including Prime Minister Johnson’s speech at his resignation during the November lockdown.

The other was a staff party in December, where they played party games, served food and beverages, and chatted past midnight.

At the time, Tier 3 rules explicitly prohibited workplace Christmas lunches and parties that were “primarily social and not otherwise permitted.”

