The pandemic has exacerbated the youth mental health crisis.





The U.S. surgeon general warned on Tuesday that young people face devastating mental health effects due to the challenges faced by their generation, including the coronavirus pandemic.

The message came as part of a rare public advisory from the nation’s top physician, Dr Vivek H. Murthy, in a 53-page report noting that the pandemic has intensified mental health issues that were already prevalent in the spring. 2020.

The report cited significant increases in self-reports of depression, anxiety, and emergency room visits for mental health issues. In the United States, emergency room visits for attempted suicide increased 51% for teenage girls in early 2021 compared to the same period in 2019. This figure rose 4% for boys.

Globally, symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled during the pandemic, the report notes. But mental health problems were already on the rise in the United States, with emergency room visits related to depression, anxiety and related issues increasing 28% between 2011 and 2015.

The reasons are complex and not yet final. Adolescent brain chemistry and relationships with friends and family are important factors, the report notes, as is a fast-paced media culture, which can leave some young minds helpless.

Young people are bombarded with messages across the media and popular culture that erode their self-esteem telling them that they are not beautiful enough, popular enough, smart enough or wealthy enough, Dr Murthy wrote in the report. It comes as progress on legitimate and painful issues like climate change, income inequality, racial injustice, the opioid epidemic and gun violence appears too slow.

The Surgeon General’s advice adds to a growing number of calls for attention and action regarding adolescent mental health. In October, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Childrens Hospital Association came together to declare a national emergency in youth mental health.

While the blame for adolescent distress is often blamed on social media, research suggests screen time isn’t enough to explain the crisis. On the contrary, social media and other online activities work more to amplify an existing mental state in adolescents, causing some to feel more distress and others to experience heightened feelings of connection.

Bonnie Nagel, a pediatric neuropsychologist at Oregon Health & Science University who treats and studies adolescents, said online interactions did not appear to meet basic connection needs.

Recent research she co-wrote shows that loneliness is a key predictor of feelings of depression and suicidal ideation.

I don’t think it’s a real human connection when talking to someone online with a false front, Dr Nagel said.

At the same time, screen time can displace activities known to be vital for physical and mental health, including sleep, exercise, and in-person activities, according to research. The current generation of young people express increased levels of loneliness more than any other age group despite spending countless hours connected to the media.

Authorities and scientists widely recognize that research into the underlying causes is insufficient. Dr Murthys’ opinion calls for more resources to be devoted to understanding and addressing mental health issues, and he calls for a greater appreciation of mental health as a key factor in overall health.

Now is the time to demand change, the report concludes.

