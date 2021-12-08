UK Weather Forecast: Storm Bara flood warning as rain, wind and ice cause chaos





The UK is set to hit the second day with Storm Barra, which will bring strong winds, rain and ice to most parts of the country and lead to widespread flood warnings.

Britain is being warned to prepare for strong winds, rain and ice that can lead to flooding as Storm Barra hits for a second day.

Strong winds and blizzards disrupted Aberdaron in Gwynedd on Tuesday with gusts of 86 miles per hour, causing power outages to around 3,200 homes in northeast Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Dozens of flood warnings have now been issued across the UK, and the Met Office also issued an amber weather warning for strong winds for the UK on Wednesday.

The Environment Agency has issued 11 flood warnings for the UK in areas including Hartlepool and Sunderland in the northeast, Bournemouth and Weymouth in the south and parts of the Cumbria coast.

About 66 flood warnings have been issued nationwide for areas with a potential for flooding.

Flood warnings in the UK from Wednesday morning (

video:

Environment Agency)

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued 11 flood warnings and 5 warnings in northeast and southwest Scotland.

Natural Resources Wales also issued 12 flood warnings and 11 warnings, primarily for coastal areas.

“Property overflows and travel could be disrupted,” the Environment Agency said.

“Rivers and surface water overflows may occur in some parts of England and Wales on Tuesday and Wednesday. Land and roads may overflow and travel may be disrupted.”

Wednesday isn’t likely to be as windy as Tuesday, but the weather service warning is still there.

Further disruption comes as communities in the Northeast and Scotland are still attempting to recover from the catastrophic effects of Storm Arwen.

At the end of November, 100 mph winds and torrential rains caused power outages to thousands of homes for up to 10 days.

Northern Powergrid did not confirm that all homes were connected until Tuesday night as promised.

Storm Barra came in from the west on Tuesday, and a yellow weather advisory for winds for the west coast of Wales and southwest England is in effect Wednesday from midnight to 6pm on Wednesday.

The weather charts show the UK will see strong winds again on Wednesday.

Ollok Head, Codown, Northern Ireland was faced with gusts of 76 mph on Tuesday, with gales hitting Gwinedd, North Wales, where a gale warning applies.

Weather forecasters say stormy Barra has already caused travel delays and school closures in Scotland but won’t cause as much disruption as storm Arwen.

Spokesperson Nicky Maxey said: “We don’t expect Barra’s impact to be as bad as we’ve seen with Arwen.”

Storm Barra will bring strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK today. You can also see some snow on the highlands.

It’s unlikely to be as influential as last week’s storm Arwen, but there will be stormy conditions, so people should still be prepared.

ScotRail has warned that some Wednesday services will be canceled due to the storm.

Temperatures are expected to be below normal on Wednesday due to strong winds, with London expected to be 7 degrees, Cardiff 8 degrees, Edinburgh 4 degrees and Belfast 6 degrees.

“More than 1,000 homes still had power outages,” Boris Johnson said Monday, but he was confident the buildings affected by Northern Powergrid president Phil Jones would be reconnected.”

Snow and strong winds have disrupted parts of the country and there will be more in the future (

video:

dad)

The Prime Minister said too many people had been without power for too long and the situation in northern England was unacceptable.

Schools in Dumfries and Galloway were forced to close due to the weather. Stranraer Academy closed after winds caused structural damage to the roof and Drummore School closed after a tree fell.

UK forecast for the next 5 days today:

Generally windy days, with strong winds reaching the west and southwest, most likely severe in coastal Wales. There are showers affecting most of the region, especially some torrential rains and more persistent bands of showers across Wales. A little light or sunlight.

Tonight:

Showers and showers are mostly mitigated against clearer spells that allow for uneven frost from the north. However, showers are possible in parts of the northwest of England and northwest of the Midlands.

Thursday:

The showers continue to the northeast, gradually, gradually, gradually getting better. In the afternoon, it rains to the west and then to the central region. It is usually quite chilly and later mild in the Southwest.

Views from Friday to Sunday:

Occasionally dry weather with unstable interludes. Showers mainly from the north and west on Friday and Sunday, with longer showers in most areas through Saturday. It becomes mild.

The Storm Barra map shows the times and locations of heavy winds and snow across the UK.

Storm Barra: Violent winds threaten England with blizzards, tornadoes and heavy snowfall

