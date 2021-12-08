Cheese and wine? The British Prime Minister’s employees joked about the closure party allegations.





General view of 10 Downing Street as the UK officially leaves the EU on December 31, 2020 in London, UK. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, December 7 (Reuters) – In a leaked video released by an ITV station on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff appeared to be joking about hosting a Christmas party last year that the entire UK faces tough COVID-19 restrictions. .

Johnson faced questions and criticism last week after the Mirror newspaper reported that there were many social gatherings at Johnson’s 10 Downing Street office during Christmas.

In a video from December 22, 2020, Johnson’s employee appears to be joking about holding a mock press conference and hosting a Christmas party.

Allegra Stratton, a spokesperson for Johnson and currently spokesperson for the COP26 Climate Conference, laughs while avoiding questions about “Friday night’s Downing Street Christmas party.”

“Is cheese and wine okay?” she asks. When an employee suggested it as an alternative to the word “party,” she added, “This fictitious party was a business meeting and there was no social distancing.”

Kier Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, said the video was an insult to those who followed the lockdown rules when it meant parting with family on Christmas Day.

“They have a right to expect the government to do the same,” Starmer said in a statement. “It’s a shame to lie and laugh at a lie.”

“The prime minister must now wash himself and apologize.”

Before ITV released the video, Johnson said he was happy that the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions weren’t lifted.

“The instructions were always followed,” Johnson told broadcasters on Tuesday. “I am satisfied that the guidelines have always been followed.”

Reports by Alistair Smout, Paul Sandle and Elizabeth Piper Edited by Kate Holton and Mark Potter

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

