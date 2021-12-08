UPDATE 2-US judge blocks latest COVID-19 vaccine rule from Administrator Biden





(Adds comment from Attorney General of South Carolina, background)

By Tom Hals

Dec. 7 (Reuters) – A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine warrants for businesses, saying the government had overstepped its authority in requiring millions of federal contractor employees are vaccinated.

The move was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who in September announced a series of measures to increase vaccination rates to fight the pandemic that continues to kill more than 1,000 Americans a day.

“The abuse of power by the Biden administration has once again been stopped,” South Carolina Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson, who joined the trial, said in a statement.

US District Judge Stan Baker in Savannah, Ga., Said Congress had not clearly authorized the president to use the purchases to impose on entrepreneurs a vaccine requirement that would be “of great economic and political significance.”

The lawsuit was filed by the states of Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia as well as a trade group for building contractors.

The rule required contractors to have their employees fully immunized by Jan. 18. Biden’s decree applied to newly awarded contracts, although the government asked suppliers to agree to amend existing contracts to insert the vaccine requirement.

The contractor’s requirement was aimed at improving the efficiency of government vendors by reducing outbreaks and was far-reaching, applying even to those working remotely.

Tuesday’s ruling by Baker, a person appointed by President Donald Trump, temporarily closed the last remaining trade mandates Biden had announced, as courts found the government had overstepped its authority in imposing the rules.

The story continues

These mandates have been contested by Republican governors, professional associations and conservative civil liberty groups.

The litigation will likely continue for months and could revive the rules, which covered nearly 100 million workers, although some 83% of American adults have received at least one injection, according to government data.

Last month, a New Orleans federal appeals court overturned a requirement that companies with 100 or more employees had their workers vaccinated or tested every week.

A requirement that most healthcare workers be vaccinated was blocked last week.

The pandemic has killed more than 780,000 Americans, slowed economic growth and scolded supply chains.

Mandatory vaccination has become an increasingly popular tool in the fight against the pandemic and has increased vaccination rates in the United States.

Although the Biden administration’s plans were thwarted in court, judges upheld the warrants of private employers, universities, and state and local governments.

The Biden administration’s demand for military and civilian government employees has survived legal challenges. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, additional reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Franklin Paul and Bill Berkrot)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/1-u-judge-blocks-covid-180427218.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos