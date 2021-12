Climate change: UK government in court to fund 867 million Mozambique gas project | climate news

The British government failed to conclude that a $1.15 billion ($867 million) commitment to the controversial Mozambique gas project was compatible with the Paris Agreement, the High Court said.

Friends of the Earth challenged an attempt to block funding for a $20 billion project developed by Total (in the form of direct loans and guarantees through UK export finance).

Lawyers from the group of activists told the court that the project violated Britain’s climate change obligations under the Paris Agreement and that its compatibility and impact had not been fully assessed.

Lawyers for government argue that the claim should be dismissed, saying financing through guarantees and loans is consistent with commitments under the Paris Agreement to support developing countries’ responses to the challenges of climate change.

Image: Friends of the Earth hopes to block UK government funding Photo: Friends of Earth

Friends of the Earth’s Jessica Simor QC said the financing could have been aligned with Mozambique’s own climate action plan, but the project was “not aligned with low-emission pathways and climate-resilient development”.

This, she said, would “make it practically impossible for Mozambique to deliver on its climate commitments” under the Paris Agreement.

Simor argued that developed countries such as the UK have a “duty” to developing countries to not only meet, but also “promote and improve” climate action plans known as nationally determined contributions.

Under the Paris Agreement, a legally binding climate change treaty, more than 190 countries have agreed to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably below 1.5 degrees Celsius, well below pre-industrial levels. To achieve this goal, countries should aim to reach the peak of global greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible.

The case is ongoing and will be heard by defense counsel on Wednesday on behalf of the International Trade Minister and the Chairman of the Trade Commission.

Government’s Sir James Eadie QC, in a written submission, said the funding decision was made “after judgment at the highest level of government”.

He added that other “public interest issues” considered were “interests for UK businesses in export finance-backed contracts” and “transformative economic interests that would flow to Mozambique”.

The judicial review is expected to close on Thursday, with a verdict expected in the new year.

Watch the Daily Climate Show on Sky News, the Sky News website and app, YouTube and Twitter from 6:30pm Monday through Friday.

The show examines how global warming is changing our landscape and highlights solutions to the crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/climate-change-uk-government-in-court-over-867m-mozambique-gas-project-money-12489178 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos