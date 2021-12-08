Ukraine shows off US-made weapons as Russia fears attack





Ukraine celebrated its Armed Forces Day public holiday on Monday with a spectacular display of American armored vehicles and weapons in a bid to exercise power as tensions escalate with neighboring Russia.

“The soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to fulfill their most important mission – to defend the freedom and sovereignty of the state against the Russian aggressor,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement obtained by Reuters. “The Ukrainian army… is confident in its strength and capable of thwarting any enemy plan of conquest.”

The exhibit took place on the same day as Fox News published satellite images showing tens of thousands of Russian forces gathering at several key strategic points along the Ukrainian border.

US officials have expressed fears that Russia will launch an invasion of Ukrainian territory early next year and deploy up to 175,000 troops in the effort.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with Zelensky and reaffirmed the “unwavering support of the United States for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of the ‘Russian aggression,’ according to the State Department.

The department added that Blinken and Zelensky had agreed on the need for “the complete restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty over its internationally recognized borders” – including the province of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. .

Blinken and Zelensky spoke ahead of President Biden’s much-anticipated video call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Reuters, Zelensky marked the holiday by meeting soldiers in the war-torn region of Donetsk before flying to the northeastern city of Kharkiv. While there, Zelensky spoke about the country’s relations with NATO countries which have supplied Ukraine with arms and other military supplies.

Russia described Ukraine’s membership in NATO as a “red line”, while Ukraine urged the military alliance to speed up its entry and said Moscow has no right to join. veto such a decision. NATO leaders gave their support, but said Ukraine must first carry out defense reforms and fight corruption.

The holiday marks the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Ukrainian armed forces following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

