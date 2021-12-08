How to watch Ashes highlights and stream action in the UK without a BT Sport subscription





As Ashes progress this week, the UK will try to get the jar back this winter.

The Joe Roots men have come down a long, long journey with the goal of defeating longtime rival Australia for the first time in the series since 2015.

England will be on the underdog to try to get the jar back and win their first series in Australia since 2011.

The visitors haven’t even won a test match since that series 10 years ago, when they suffered humiliating defeats 5-0 and 4-0 on their previous two visits.

They will oppose it, but in England there will be many supporters hoping they will provoke anger and bring Ash home.

Of course, with the series below, it’ll be tricky to keep up to date with all the work, and there’ll be plenty of folks trying to catch up with the highlights throughout the day.

You can see all of our work below, along with the broadcasters who will be streaming all the tests live on BT Sport this winter.

On Tuesday, December 7th (December 7th), the coverage of the first test at BT Sport 1 will take place at 11pm, and the coverage of the next day will be at 11:30pm.

If you are not a BT Sport subscriber, you can check out the latest BT TV packages here.

BT Sport is available to both Sky TV and Virgin Media subscribers.

Check out the latest Sky TV packages here. Check out the latest Virgin Media packages here.

Sadly it doesn’t cover the entire series, but BT Sport also offers a 30-day ‘monthly pass’ for 25 days.

How to view highlights

There will be multiple ways to see daily highlights throughout the series, and BT Sport gives you plenty of ways to keep up.

After each day of play, the channel features highlights and the latest news from the Ashes Daily live show, with the best beats available for free on YouTube starting at 2pm.

Also, just after 8:45 a.m., an extended highlight program is displayed and repeated later.

BT Sport customers will have access to shorter highlights packages in the app and online right after the match, while non-subscribers will be able to watch the highlights at 4pm.

There will also be a free daily highlight show on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 GMT.

2021/22 Ash Schedule

Ahead of the series, Cricket Australia has announced that a fifth test, originally scheduled to take place in Perth, will be moved due to coronavirus restrictions.

A new location hasn’t been decided yet, but here’s the current schedule for this winter:

First Test – December 8-12 – The Gabba, Brisbane

Second Test – December 16-20 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Third Test – December 26-30 – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Test 4 – January 5-9 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Fifth Test – January 14-18 TBC

Joe Root (c)

Joss Butler (VC, Ltd.)

James Anderson

Johnny Bearstow

dome bass

Stuart Broad

Lori Burns

Jack Crawley

Hasev Hamid

Dan Lawrence

Jack Richie

David Malan

Craig Overton

Oli Pope

olly robinson

ben stokes

Chris Wakes

Mark Wood

