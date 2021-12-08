Russia: US warns Russia of crippling sanctions in case of invasion of Ukraine





WASHINGTON: The greetings at the top of the meeting were quite friendly. Video footage released by the Kremlin showed US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanging wide smiles and warm opening words as they virtually met on Tuesday morning. But apart from the velvety civility, there was little doubt that iron fists were laid bare. The outcome of the talks was expressed in measured tones with a White House reading that said President Biden “expressed deep concerns of the United States and our European allies over the escalation of Russian forces surrounding Ukraine and made it clear that the United States and our allies will respond. with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation. ”“ President Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy. The two presidents have tasked their teams to follow up, and the United States will do so in close coordination with its allies and partners. The presidents also discussed the US-Russia dialogue on strategic stability, a separate dialogue on ransomware, as well as joint work on regional issues such as Iran, “the White House said. of the mounting tensions that precipitated the virtual call is what US intelligence reports say is Russia’s impending intention to invade Ukraine, evident in the thousands of troops massed at its borders. Ahead of the meeting, US officials have said President Biden will warn Putin of severe sanctions if he invades, an invasion that would entail a “very real cost” to the Russian economy. For its part, Russia wants to be assured that the he US-led NATO military alliance will never extend to Ukraine. We have meaningfully consulted with our allies and believe we have a way forward that will cause significant damage. ants and serious to the Russian economy. You can call it a threat. You can call it a fact. You can call this preparation. You can call it whatever you want, “White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday before the meeting in a surprisingly candid snapshot of the call. The call came hours after the visit. Putin’s five-hour flash in New Delhi, during which Russia and India strengthened their military ties despite the latter’s nascent defense relationship with Washington. There is no indication that India was among the countries. consulted on the Ukraine crisis even as the United States prepares to impose sanctions on Moscow that could have a cascading effect on Among the most extreme measures the Biden administration would consider if Russia invaded Ukraine, which was part of the undivided USSR before the break-up of the Soviet Union, would disconnect Moscow from world banking systems and deny Russian energy producers access to Putin has said in the past that the Russians and Ukrainians const they were one people and that Ukraine had no reason to be a separate country before it was separated from Russia by the west. A recent US intelligence report estimates that Russia could launch a military offensive in Ukraine in a few months, as it has amassed up to 175,000 troops along the Ukrainian border. Moscow has also erected supply lines, including medical units and fuel, in the event of a protracted conflict with the Kiev resistance. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said there would be a “bloody massacre” if there was a Russian invasion with up to five million refugees fleeing to Europe. At home, Biden is mocked by right-wing militarists even before he meets Putin, with memes and lines showing he’s a weak president who will be unable to stand up to Putin. Biden supporters in turn accuse the Republican Party of aligning itself with Putin – “as it has done since the start of the Trump presidency” – by blocking confirmation of the president’s national security candidates. Republican counterpoint: Putin got away with his invasion of Crimea during the Obama presidency, emboldening him to consider invading Ukraine. The United States is now facing what is virtually a two-pronged crisis, with China also rushing to set up an Atlantic naval base in Equatorial Guinea in West Africa, raising alarm bells in Washington. Militarists urge Biden to toughen his tone amid a growing perception that America’s power projection is waning. “This meeting (between Putin and Biden) is very important, because I am convinced that the reason we have an acceleration of China, Iran and Russia is the perception that this presidency and this administration are more of a a matter of accommodation and appeasement rather than confrontation and countering the strategic objectives of these three adversary countries, ”retired General Jack Keane told Fox News.

