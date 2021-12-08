



The UK travel redlist is again in need with the advent of the Omicron Covid strain.

The restrictions have been lifted in the rest of the countries where hotel quarantine measures were in place in early November.

However, it was gradually added to the red list after discovering a new strain thought to be more contagious than the Delta strain.

Omicron was first reported by scientists in South Africa and was put on the Red List along with five other African countries.

More countries followed, and various new testing and quarantine restrictions were introduced here.

South Africa was one of the first countries to return to the Red List. (Photo: Getty Images) Which countries are on the red list?

There are currently 11 countries on the Red List, all in Africa.

AngolaBotswanaEswatiniLesothoMalawiMozambiqueNamibiaNigeriaSouth AfricaZambiaZimbabweWhen next travel update?

Official travel updates have been made since the first trip and resumed installed a traffic light system every three weeks.

That said, the next announcement is scheduled for this week, most likely on Thursday 9th or Friday 10th.

Updates tend to come on Thursday evenings, and Transportation Secretary Grant Shops shared it on social media rather than a TV briefing.

More from Travel What are the travel rules for redlisted countries?

Except for residents and citizens of the UK and Ireland, anyone who has visited a Red List country in the past 10 days will not be able to enter the UK.

Residents of the UK and Ireland or citizens entering the UK are required to enter a managed hotel quarantine for 11 nights.

Compulsory quarantine costs are more than 1,430 children are the first person 2285, 11 years of age.

What are the latest UK travel restrictions?

From 4am on Tuesday 7th December, all travelers 12 years of age and older must undergo a PCR or lateral flow test before traveling from abroad to the UK.

The test must be taken two days before departure. For multi-segment travel, the exam must be taken within two days of the first segment.

Upon arrival in the UK all arrivals must be for self-isolation until they receive negative results from a PCR test that must be taken by the end of the day or two after arrival.

All arrivals must book and pay for a PCR test before traveling to the UK.

You must also fill out the passenger locator form 48 hours prior to arrival in the UK.

These restrictions now apply across the UK and the three other mandated governments reflect UK entry and testing requirements.

