US wins in actions to seize and confiscate missiles and oil from Iranian terrorist groups | Takeover bid





The Justice Department today announced the successful confiscation of two large Iranian arms caches, including 171 surface-to-air missiles and eight anti-tank missiles, as well as around 1.1 million barrels of Iranian petroleum products. The US Navy seized the weapons of two ships in the Arabian Sea while conducting routine maritime security operations. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization, orchestrated the arms deliveries, which were intended for Houthi militants in Yemen. The US government also seized Iranian petroleum products from four foreign-flagged tankers in or around the Arabian Sea on their way to Venezuela. These actions represent the largest confiscations the government has ever recorded of fuel and arms shipments from Iran.

The US government sold the seized petroleum products pursuant to a court order. The net proceeds of this sale, $ 26,681,397.67 before interest, may be paid, in whole or in part, to the United States. State Sponsored Terrorism Victims Fund now that the case is closed.

The actions of the United States in these two cases are a blow to the Iranian government and the criminal networks supporting the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said Deputy Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the National Security Division of Iran. Ministry of Justice. The Department of Justice will continue to use all available tools to combat threats posed by terrorist organizations and anyone seeking to harm the United States and its allies.

These two cases demonstrate that not only can we disrupt the ability of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to finance its operations through the sale of oil, but we can also thwart its ability to use the proceeds of those sales to arm its terrorist proxies and export terrorism abroad, the United States said. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia. Given our expertise and special statutory authority, the United States Prosecutor’s Office for the District of Columbia is uniquely positioned to support its law enforcement partners in such terrorism cases. We are deeply attached to this mission.

The combined efforts of the FBI and our partners to seize missiles and more than one million barrels of oil demonstrate our commitment to defend ourselves against foreign terrorist organizations and to enforce US sanctions, said Deputy Director Alan E. Kohler. Jr. of the FBI Counterintelligence Division. The Iranian government’s sponsorship of terrorism has left innocent victims in its wake, and its attempts to support regimes dangerous to the United States and our allies will be punished with the force of law. The FBI is determined to hold the Iranian government accountable for its illegal actions, and we urge anyone with information about sanctions violations against Iran to contact the FBI.

This case is a success due to the hard work and dedication of a joint team of agencies including agents, analysts and prosecutors who, by obtaining illegal oil, helped curb the campaign of Iranian violence and unrest. across the Middle East, Special Agent in Charge Michael said. Paul from the FBI field office in Minneapolis.

The results announced today by the Justice Ministry represent another important victory for HSI in its continued efforts to thwart the nefarious criminal activities of the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, the agent said. special in charge Ray Villanueva of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Washington. Protecting our homeland from transnational threats of all kinds remains a top priority for HSI. The actions of HSI and our partner organizations, both at home and abroad, demonstrate that no matter where in the world Iran attempts to violate sanctions and arm dangerous entities, HSI is ready to disrupt their activities and defend the national security of the United States.

The illegal transfer of Iranian-made weapons poses a significant and immediate threat to our national security, said Director Kelly P. Mayo of the Department of Defense, Criminal Investigations Division of the Office of the Inspector General, the Department of Defense Criminal Investigation (DCIS). The judgment announced today is an important step in our efforts to identify, disrupt and bring to justice those who put vital resources at risk for our security.

The US Navy Central Command (NAVCENT) seized the weapons of two flagless ships in the Arabian Sea on November 25, 2019 and February 9, 2020, respectively. Weapons included 171 guided anti-tank missiles, eight surface-to-air missiles, land-attack cruise missile components, anti-ship cruise missile components, thermal weapon optics, and other components for non-aircraft missiles and air vehicles. pilot.

On August 20, 2020, the Department of Justice filed a complaint to confiscate the seized weapons in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The complaint alleged that the arms deliveries were part of an IRGC trafficking network designed to distribute illicit weapons to the Houthi movement in Yemen. The court granted the government’s request for a default judgment and issued a final confiscation order on November 15. planning or perpetrating a federal crime of terrorism against the United States.

On February 9, 2020, US authorities seized three Type 358 surface-to-air missiles (above) and 150 Dehlavieh anti-tank guided missiles (below).

On July 2, 2020, the United States also filed a lawsuit in the District of Columbia to confiscate all shipments of petroleum products aboard four foreign-flagged tankers. The complaint alleged that the oil came from Iran and that the sale of that oil benefited the IRGC, a sanctioned Iranian entity. On October 1, 2021, the court granted the government’s motion for default judgment and issued a forfeiture order. In its opinion, the tribunal found that the United States had sufficiently alleged that petroleum products were a source of influence on the IRGC because these properties were essential to further the business of the terrorist groups.

These successful confiscation actions are the product of the coordinated efforts of the US government to enforce US sanctions against the IRGC and the Iranian regime.

The HSI Washington Field Office and DCIS Central Atlantic Field Office investigated the IRGC’s arms smuggling ring, with substantial assistance from NAVCENT in conducting the seizures. HSI Denver and the FBI’s field office in Minneapolis led the investigation into Iranian oil sales, again with substantial assistance from NAVCENT during the seizures.

Both cases were prosecuted by the United States Prosecutor’s Office for the District of Columbia and the National Security Division of the Department of Justice. Assistant U.S. Prosecutors Brian P. Hudak, Stuart D. Allen and Michael P. Grady for the District of Columbia and Trial Attorney David Lim of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section of the National Security Divisions have continued the business, with the support of paralegal specialist Brian Rickers and Legal Assistant Jessica McCormick. The Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section of the Criminal Division of the Ministry of Justice provided considerable assistance in the confiscation and sale of the seized oil.

The business is United States v. All Petroleum-Product Cargo Aboard the Bella, et al., 1: 20-cv-1791-JEB, and United States v. 171 Dehlavieh Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, et al., 20-cv-2299 -JEB.

