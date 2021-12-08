UK Weather: Snow While Bristol Prepares For Severe Weather – Again





Storm Barra hit the UK on Tuesday and more wet and harsher weather is coming.

Hillside snow may return to the north of England from Sunday, but Bristol faces a day of severe weather on Wednesday (December 7th).

It’s the second day of a yellow weather service alert for winds after Barra came from the Atlantic Ocean via the Republic of Ireland.

Below we will take a look at what Bristol has burials, the South West and the wider UK.

A wind advisory is in effect Wednesday from midnight to 6pm in Bristol, with gusts of up to 42 mph in the early hours and continuing through mid-afternoon.

Heavy rain may affect Bristol from midnight to 4:00 AM, while the rest of the day will see some rain and clear intervals, followed by dry weather starting at 2:00 PM. Temperatures will rise to 7 degrees Celsius and drop to 5 degrees Celsius.

Bristol Hourly Weather Bureau Wednesday Weather Forecast Midnight-4am: Heavy Rain 4am-9am: Light Shower 9am-11am: Light Shower/Sunny Interval 11am-1pm: Cloudy 1pm-PM 2pm: Showers 2pm – midnight: Cloudy Weather Bureau Southwest Forecast

Wednesday: Strong winds continuing near the rain coast with more showers on a windy day. Maximum temperature 8C.

Wednesday night: First strong winds and sporadic showers, followed by a gradual gradual decrease in winds overnight, with most areas clear and dry by morning. Minimum temperature 3C.

Thursday: Dry with a bright spell throughout the morning, but clouds and rain will reach western Cornwall by noon and spread eastward throughout the afternoon. Maximum temperature 9C.

Friday-Sunday Outlook: Cloudy overnight with some showers on Friday. Saturday will be mild but mostly cloudy with some rain. Cloudy and cool on a Sunday with occasional rain.

UK Meteorological Agency long-term forecast

Sunday, December 12 – Tuesday, December 21

There is a chance of a bright spell on the east side, with showers coming in from the west coast to start the period. More clouds and continued rain are likely to move to parts of the West.

There is a possibility of snow in the north. The average temperature with the potential for strong winds along the south and northwest coasts.

Generally unstable conditions are likely to continue during this period, with additional showers, longer rains and strong winds in some exposed areas. It is likely to be drier and brighter from time to time in the east. Some showers are likely to turn into winter at higher altitudes. By the end of the period more stable conditions may develop, possibly with some cold interludes.

Wednesday, December 22nd – Wednesday, January 5th

As we enter the Christmas period, temperatures are most likely to be near-normal throughout the year, but some cooler orders may remain. As Christmas approaches and the New Year approaches, it will become more stable, and overnight frosts and fogs are more likely to occur during clear spells.

