The Commons voted against the abolition of visa fees for foreign-born British veterans.





The British Home Office’s Nationality and Borders bill continued to debate until this evening as lawmakers rejected an amendment to abolish fees for foreign-born British veterans who wish to remain in the UK.

The House of Representatives, with a majority of 296 to 251, opposed the amendment submitted by former Conservative Defense Secretary Johnny Mercer.

Mercer wants ministers to waive immigration fees for foreign and Commonwealth soldiers and their families who want to stay in the country after military service.

Mercer’s offer required a minimum of five years of service to qualify.

About 15 Conservative lawmakers revolted to vote with opponents supporting the proposal.

The British government has offered free stay in the UK for non-British troops who have served in the British Army for 12 years.

READ MORE: 5 Most Cruel Parts of Conservative ‘Anti-Refugee Bill’

“That’s garbage,” Mercer told lawmakers when he was told the government could not implement his proposal for a fee waiver because it would cost him £160 million.

Mercer said: “I don’t want to get dirty linen out into the air in public. But it was there when those 12 years were decided there, and it was done as a visitation, and it was pulled out of the air. There is no evidence to support this.”

Mercer said there was evidence that non-British people were likely to serve in the British Army for six to seven years, with an additional 12 years far more than Britain’s allies do.

“All parties except the Conservative Party will support the amendment,” he said, adding that “we’re the people who promised to do something about it, and that’s unconscionable.”

Mercer served in Plymouth for nine years and fought in Afghanistan and Iraq to represent his voters to lawmakers, emphasizing “the veteran of Plymouth with the £10,000 bill you have to pay to stay in this country” Advised to be here. so many years”.

In May, the Department of Defense (MoD) said it had a proposal to waive the £2,389 visa application fee for Commonwealth soldiers to “recognize their contributions”.

The bill faced criticism from opposition lawmakers as lawmakers debated every aspect of the bill described as “hateful” to “criminalize” asylum-seeking refugees in the UK.

SNP Representative Patrick Grady said the bill was “literally inhuman” and “dehumanizes asylum seekers.”

He continued: “[This bill] They endanger lives and turn people into criminals simply by attempting to exercise basic human rights. But the British government will not attempt to effectively exclude non-billionaires from settling on these shores, where small issues like basic human rights, the rule of law and natural justice interfere with a hostile environment and avoid taxes. .

“We keep hearing about ‘the asylum system is broken’. [the UK Government]. How could that happen? It has been 10 years since they came to power and the environment has become more hostile. So maybe we need a different approach.”

In the bill submitted by the SNP, he mentioned labor rights provisions for asylum seekers, saying that labor rights are ‘human rights’ that cannot be taken away as they are specified in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. .

He added that asylum seekers want to work and share their skills. “It’s not in the government’s interest to allow them to become taxpayers with low child support, which is insulting to taxpayers,” he said.

Home Secretary Tom Pursglove told lawmakers: “Obviously this bill fully complies with our international obligations, but with this amendment, the Home Secretary expressed the challenge of thwarting the British people in terms of our ability to get rid of people. I totally agree with your feelings. You have no right to be in the UK.

“So it can be confirmed that the government has imminent plans to discuss substantive reforms to the human rights law that will be announced soon in Parliament.”

Commenting on the amendments to the law and a group of Conservative MPs calling for a review of the ECHR, the Minister added: We confirm that we are doing our best to review and resolve these issues urgently as circumstances warrant.”

Pursglove will not discuss later whether the government will remain a signatory to the ECHR.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19768680.commons-votes-scrapping-visa-fees-foreign-born-uk-veterans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos