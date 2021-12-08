Sending US combat troops to Ukraine “is not on the cards at the moment,” says Biden





Bidens’ remarks come after his call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which the US president warned of strong economic and other measures in the event of a military escalation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, according to a reading by the White House two-hour conversation.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan explained later on Tuesday that in addition to financial sanctions imposed in coordination with European allies, the United States would provide additional defensive materiel to Ukraine and strengthen our NATO allies on the eastern flank with additional capabilities should Russia invade.

Bidens’ refusal to consider unilateral combat troop deployments to Ukraine represents the strongest public statement to date by an administration official regarding the US military response to an invasion of the European country from the United States. East.

Asked about the possibility on Monday, a senior administration official told reporters that the United States is not seeking to find itself in a situation where the objective of our countermeasures is the direct use of military force. US, as opposed to a combination of support for the Ukrainian military, strong economic countermeasures and the substantial increase in support and capabilities of our NATO allies.

Sullivan offered an equally vague response Tuesday after the Biden-Putin call. In the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, allies of the Baltic Americas on the Eastern Front, including Romania, Poland and others, will be increasingly concerned for the security and territorial integrity of their countries. , did he declare.

They will, hopefully, seek additional capabilities and potentially additional deployments, Sullivan continued, and the United States will seek to respond positively to these things in the event that there is another incursion into Ukraine.

The United States has, however, sent National Guard troops to Ukraine for training missions since 2015, the Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday. The Florida National Guard’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team deployed to the country about a week ago, according to a Pentagon statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/08/sending-us-combat-troops-to-ukraine-not-in-the-cards-right-now-biden-says-523938 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos