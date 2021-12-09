U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg rebuts Elon Musk over federal investments in electric cars





By Keith Laing | Bloomberg

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has defended the Biden administration’s support for electric vehicles, which Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has dismissed as unnecessary.

We think it’s very important to fund EV charging stations and also make sure what’s in the next Build Back Better Act to lower the price of EVs, Buttigieg said on Tuesday in a event hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

Speaking at the same event on Monday, Musk aimed at the Build Back Better Act, a central economic policy measure backed by President Joe Biden currently pending before the Senate.

I would honestly say I could just put this whole bill in place, Musk said Monday, criticizing the overspending. Do not pass it. This is my recommendation.

While Bidens Build Back Better’s proposal would restore a $ 7,500 credit to Tesla and remove any limit on the number of eligible electric vehicles per manufacturer, it would also give consumers an additional $ 4,500 if the car is assembled by unionized workers. . That would keep other automakers ahead of the game, as Musk opposed the United Auto Workers’ effort to organize the Teslas Auto Plant in Fremont, Calif.

Musk said the electric car tax credits and the $ 7.5 billion included in the recently approved bipartisan infrastructure law were unnecessary.

Do we need support for gas stations? We don’t, Musk said. It is not necessary to support a load network. I would just delete it. Wipe off. I am literally saying get rid of all the subsidies. Also for oil and gas.

Buttigieg retorted on Tuesday that the Biden administration is committed to making the transition to electric cars happen fast enough to meet the president’s climate goals, happen in a fair manner and benefit American workers.

Of course, we believe in the benefits of unionized jobs, he said. These are things that do not happen on their own.

