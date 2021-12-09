Biden says US troops in Ukraine not on table but promises withered sanctions if Russia invades





This was the first time Biden described Tuesday’s two-hour conversation, which officials say became tense at times as the two argued over the massive build-up of 70,000 Russian troops surrounding Ukraine in three. sides.

Biden ended the conversation without further clarification as to whether Putin had decided to launch an invasion, officials said afterwards.

But a day later, he and Putin said new diplomatic avenues may soon be opened in an attempt to provide an exit to the conflict.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for Kansas City, Biden said he warned Putin he would impose sanctions “like he’s never seen” if Russian troops massed at the border Ukrainian escalate into an assault.

But he said the United States will not send its own forces to protect Ukraine, a position that American officials have also previously ruled out.

“It’s not on the table,” he said. “We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies if they were to attack under Article 5, it is a sacred obligation. This obligation does not extend to (…) Ukraine. “

Instead, Biden said he told Putin in blunt terms that the economic consequences of an incursion would be devastating.

“I was very blunt. There were no mince words. I was polite but I was very clear: if, in fact, he invades Ukraine, there will be serious consequences. Serious consequences, economic consequences like he has never seen or seen before, in terms of taxation, ”Biden said.

He said he believed his Russian counterpart got the message.

“He knows it. His immediate response was that he understood it,” Biden said.

U.S. officials have planned a long series of possible sanctions against Russia, including members of Putin’s inner circle and the country’s energy sector, as options for Biden as he moves forward. The president has coordinated with his allies in Europe – whose countries are economically more closely tied to Russia – on a joint sanctions effort.

The consequences of an invasion would go beyond sanctions, however. Biden said he told Putin he would likely have to increase the presence of US troops in Europe to reassure NATO allies of continued US support should Russia invade.

Putin has long complained about the presence of NATO troops along the Russian border, saying they pose a threat to his country’s security.

Ukraine has been seeking NATO membership for several years, but is not in the final stages of entering the defense bloc. Biden has previously said the country must first do more to root out corruption before joining.

In Tuesday’s video call, Putin called for legally binding language that would prevent Ukraine’s accession to NATO, a red line Biden would not agree to.

But he agreed to hear Putin’s concerns about NATO in a diplomatic format and said on Wednesday those talks are expected to start soon.

“We hope that by Friday we can tell you that we have meetings at a higher level, not only with us but with at least four major allies of NATO and Russia, to discuss the future Russia’s concerns about NATO at large and whether or not we can find compromises to bring the temperature down along the eastern front, “he said.

Speaking in his own televised press conference on Wednesday, Putin said he and Biden had agreed to continue security talks and that Russia would submit the parameters of the talks to the United States within a week.

“We have agreed that an appropriate structure will be created which will be able to handle this in a professional manner,” Putin said during an appearance in Sochi, the Black Sea resort from which he participated in the ‘Tuesday video call with Biden.

“The conversation has been very open, substantial and constructive. I hope this is how the American side also assesses the results. We have the opportunity to continue the dialogue, and I think that is the most important thing. “, did he declare.

This story has been updated with additional reports.

