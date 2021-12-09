McNab’s consistency in offense led to American Hockey Hall of Fame





“Hockey gave me the opportunity to meet people who were so important to my life, the most important people in my life, and gave me the opportunity to experience things that I never would have experienced. McNab said. “The places I’ve been to, the people I’ve met, it was absolutely phenomenal what hockey has given me.

McNab’s appreciation did not wane as he underwent chemotherapy treatments once every three weeks and continued as a color analyst on the Colorado Avalanche TV shows.

The 69-year-old considers himself happy that the induction ceremony is taking place in Denver as he is not licensed to fly (he works on the Avalanche road games at a local studio) and that will help many of his family and friends to attend. .

“It’s just the simple fact of being lucky to be here in Denver,” McNab said. “I’m not going to laugh at you. It’s been an incredibly difficult time for the whole family and stuff. Something like that, it’s really good that as many of my family can be in as possible.”

McNab was named to the 2021 American Hockey Hall of Fame along with retired NHL forward Paul Holmgren and journalist Stan Fischler. The 2020 ceremony has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, so the three will be listed with last year’s inductees: retired NHL forward Tony Granato, Boston College coach Jerry York, Dean Blais, who won two NCAA Division I men’s championships as the University of North Dakota coach and four-time Olympic medalist Jenny Potter.

The son of former NHL player and general manager Max McNab, Peter played 14 seasons in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabers, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils before retiring to 1987 and move on to a career as a broadcaster, first with the Devils and later the Avalanche.

McNab has 813 points (363 goals, 450 assists) in 955 regular season NHL games and 82 points (40 goals, 42 assists) in 107 Stanley Cup games.

A naturalized American citizen born in Vancouver, McNab moved to San Diego at the age of 14 after his father became a coach and general manager of the Western Hockey League there.

McNab played hockey when he was in high school despite the lack of ice time in San Diego, but he also excelled as a baseball outfielder, earning him a shared scholarship to play both sports at the University of Denver.

“But I was a hockey player at heart,” McNab said. “I loved the game, his imagination and playing it.”

McNab scored 170 points (78 goals, 92 assists) in 105 games in three seasons with the University of Denver from 1970 to 1973 and helped them reach the NCAA Finals in his junior season. He signed after that season with the Sabers, who selected him in the fifth round (85th) of the 1972 NHL Draft.

After three seasons with the Buffalo, including a run to the 1975 Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Philadelphia Flyers, McNab was traded to Boston in 1976. McNab played eight seasons for the Bruins and found a cross. home game on their second row with Terry O’Reilly and John Wensink.

McNab is 11th in Bruins history in goals (263), 13th in points (587) and 16th in assists (324) in 595 regular season games. He scored at least 35 goals in each of his first six seasons with Boston, including at least 40 twice: a career-high NHL, 41 in 1977-78 and 40 in 1979-80.

He scored a career-high 86 points (38 goals, 48 ​​assists) in 80 games with the Bruins in 1976-77 and was named to the Wales Conference All-Star Team.

“Peter was the top scorer, the guy you were looking for from the start,” said retired Bruins forward Rick Middleton. “This is what we needed after [Phil] Esposito was traded (to New York Rangers in 1975), that center we could count on. And he was about as big as “Espo” and played very similarly, right in front of the net, got the rebound. … He had a great shot and he had a nose for scoring goals. It’s hard to teach. Either you have it or you don’t. “

McNab helped Boston reach the Stanley Cup final in 1977 and 1978 before losing to the Montreal Canadiens each time. The Bruins lost again to the Canadiens in the 1979 semifinals after a penalty of too many men with 2:34 left in Game 7 (served by McNab) led to Guy Lafleur’s tying goal on the power play with 1:14 to go and Yvon Lambert’s winning goal 9:33 in overtime.

“Years later people ask, ‘Do you talk about this?’ No, not even a little bit, “said McNab.” I haven’t sat down with any of the guys on this team to talk about this series or this game or this moment. It was incredibly painful, we left him alone. “

McNab ended his NHL career playing two seasons with Vancouver and two seasons with New Jersey, where his father was general manager.

Ken Daneyko, a young defenseman during Peter McNab’s tenure with the Devils, said the forward was a valuable mentor for a team still learning to win.

New Jersey first qualified for the playoffs in 1987-88, a season after McNab retired.

“He was the perfect kid for youngsters. He kept it loose,” said Daneyko, three-time Cup winner and now color analyst for the Devils. “I remember when I was a kid how positive he was with us guys and he was a guy you admired not only because of the career he had, but he was still solid for us.”

At 33, McNab was the oldest player on a United States team that finished sixth at the 1986 IIHF World Championship in Moscow. His younger brother David, a longtime assistant general manager with the Anaheim Ducks, was an assistant general manager for the United States and helped put together a roster that included 21-year-old forwards Granato and Brett Hull and the goaltender. 19 year old Mike Richter.

“If someone ever asks me, ‘Would you like to play for a team from the United States? “I absolutely would,” McNab said. “This alone has been one of the best experiences of my hockey life.

As a former member of the US Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee, McNab understands the amount of work involved in the process. So it meant even more to him when he was elected this year.

“When I walked in and realized the process that I put in place every year to take it seriously, it just gave it an extra appreciation, an extra feeling of ‘This is pretty cool’,” McNab said.

McNab also thinks it’s “pretty cool” that he’s inducted alongside Fischler with Gary Thorne as emcee of the ceremony. Thorne was his first play-by-play partner with the Devils and Fischler was the ice-level reporter.

“It comes back to the same thing I’ve always felt in hockey,” said McNab. “Hockey itself, just the game, gave me so many opportunities.

