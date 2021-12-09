COVID-19: UK records more than 100 new omicron mutation cases for two days in a row | UK News





Another 131 cases of the Omicron COVID strain have been recorded across the UK, bringing the total to 568.

More than 100 cases were reported for the second day in a row after 101 people tested positive for the strain of Omicron coronavirus on Wednesday, an increase of about 30% per day.

According to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency, there are 115 cases in England, 9 cases in Scotland and 4 cases in Wales, and the first 3 cases of the new strain have also been reported in Northern Ireland.

The UK also recorded 51,342 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with an additional 161 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

According to the latest government data, after 23,512 people were vaccinated yesterday, a total of 51,161,757 people were vaccinated, 23,512 got their second dose, and an additional 391,050 people got a boost or a third dose.

PM thinks to move to plan B

The latest data comes as senior government sources say Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to move to Plan B restrictions in the UK as early as this week.

This could see the introduction of COVID vaccine passports and the requirement for millions of people to work from home.

The prime minister and his cabinet were reported to have received an optimistic assessment of the coronavirus situation from Britain’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, on Tuesday.

The source told Sky News that Johnson is concerned that if he does not act now, he will regret not taking stronger action within a month.

What is Plan B?

The government’s Plan B to deal with the winter pressures facing the NHS was first detailed in September.

Ministers said they would take measures such as strengthening the government’s message, the possibility of introducing passports with a COVID-19 vaccine in some circumstances, compulsory masks and guidelines for working from home.

In the UK, mandatory mask wearing in shops and public transport has already been introduced since the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Stricter travel restrictions have also been re-introduced and several South African countries have been placed on the UK’s red travel list.

Prime Minister outraged at ‘Christmas party’

Meanwhile, the prime minister apologized last year after a scene of senior teenage officials joked about a Christmas party on Downing Street.

But he told lawmakers that he was “repeatedly convinced” that no such meeting had taken place.

Sorry for the 1:21 PM Xmas 'Party' video

‘Christmas Party’, Denial and COVID Rules Timeline: What Happened on Downing Street Last Year?

In a speech to the House of Representatives, Johnson said he was “outraged” after seeing the video.

“I understand and share the anger inside and outside the country as we see employee number 10 taking lockdown measures lightly,” Johnson said at the start of the PMQ.

“I was angry when I saw that clip, too, so I understand how upset it must have been for the people who were making the rules for not following the rules.”

