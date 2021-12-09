Britain joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics





LONDON Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there will indeed be a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics by Britain, which has now joined with the United States and others in removing senior officials participation in the Winter Games.

Britain’s boycott means athletes will be allowed to compete, but offers the country a way to publicly condemn China for its human rights violations. Australia and Lithuania also announced a diplomatic boycott.

Later Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would follow suit. I don’t think the decision of Canada or many other countries will come as a surprise to China. He added that the decision to join the diplomatic boycott is a continuation of the fact that we continue to express our deep concerns about human rights violations.

Mr Johnson first stopped when asked in Parliament if Britain was planning to join an official diplomatic boycott, saying we do not support sports boycotts, but then confirmed he ministers were not expected to attend.

Lawmakers pushed Mr Johnson on the issue, and he ultimately admitted the measures amounted in effect to a boycott, showing his reluctance to formally snub China in the same way the United States does.

Iain Duncan Smith, a member of Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party, challenged the PM after his initial statement, saying she was not strong enough at all.

I support the demand for the British government to act against this brutal dictatorial Chinese regime which persecutes everyone from Christians to Tibetans and terrorizes Uyghurs, he said, and he urged Britain to follow suit. example of the United States and others to send a message.

Mr Johnson said he had no hesitation in raising the issues with China and added that he did so during his last conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The threat of a diplomatic rebuff appeared to piss off Beijing. The word boycott appears to have been banned from online searches after the US announcement. And reports in the Chinese state media criticized what some said was the politicization of a sporting event in a way that violated the Olympic spirit.

There has been pressure within the international community to hold China to account for a range of issues, including the abuse of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, and the crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

When tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from public life last month after accusing a senior Communist Party official of sexual assault, calls for accountability escalated.

The question remains whether more countries will join the diplomatic action. European nations, which have sharply criticized Beijing’s policies, face a difficult decision. While the European Union has strongly criticized China’s human rights abuses and the European Parliament this year passed a non-binding resolution calling on diplomats to boycott the Winter Olympics, many member countries have connections extensive trade with Beijing that they do not want to jeopardize.

Britain’s Muslim Council, which has called for a full diplomatic boycott, said it welcomed Mr Johnson’s announcement but wanted to ensure the measure covered all UK officials, diplomats and political representatives .

The council calls for the event to be avoided in the Chinese capital due to the systematic and deliberate oppression of Uyghur Muslims and other Turkish minorities in Xinjiang, he said in a statement.

On Thursday, an independent tribunal that has held a series of hearings in London into the Chinese abuse allegations against Muslims in the Xinjiang region will deliver its judgment. The tribunal was established in 2020 by Geoffrey Nice, a prominent international human rights lawyer, at the request of Uyghur activists. Although the tribunal does not have government backing or legal authority, it could add to tensions between Britain and China.

Ian Austen contributed reporting from Ottawa.

