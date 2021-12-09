Equinor invests in UK battery storage developer Noriker Power





A battery storage project developed by Noriker Power in the UK. Image: Noriker Power.

Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has acquired a 45% stake in Noriker Power, a UK utility-scale developer of energy storage and reliability services.

In addition to an equity investment, the two companies have agreed to a strategic cooperation, which will give Equinor the opportunity to participate directly in the project that Noriker has reached maturity.

Equinor said there is an opportunity to create a profitable business by deploying battery and storage assets to meet the growing stabilization needs of the power generation sector. Additionally, placing batteries close to the UK’s current offshore wind asset portfolio could boost revenue.

Olav Kolbeinstveit, senior vice president of power and markets within Equinor’s Renewables, said large-scale batteries can charge when cheap electricity is readily available and discharge when supplies are limited.

This enables businesses to build profitable services around the need to balance markets, stabilize power grids, and improve supply security. The UK’s high level of renewable energy makes it an interesting investment case for the battery storage business.

Noriker Power has developed and built over 250 MW of battery storage across the UK and has a short-term pipeline of over 500 MW of battery storage, hybrid energy and reliability service projects.

The Gloucester-based company will use Equinor’s investment to enhance its project development platform. This includes engineering development, control system innovation, and algorithm optimization.

Equinor will purchase shares held by alternative asset management and investment group Gresham House Plc and London Stock Exchange-listed Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc, which together own a 15% stake in Noriker. Gresham House first acquired a 5% stake in the battery developer in August 2019.

In April, Gresham House also acquired the 30MW Byers Brae project from Noriker for a total of 15.6 million (US$20.6 million) for up to $350,000 in deferred contingent consideration.

This story first appeared on the Solar Power Portal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.energy-storage.news/equinor-makes-equity-investment-into-uk-battery-storage-developer-noriker-power/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos