Prime Minister confirms UK transition to Plan B





Confirmed move to Plan B as Omicron spreads across the UK; initial analysis suggests cases could double at a rate of 2.5 to 3 days Face masks are mandatory in most public indoor venues except for entertainment NHS Covid Pass Mandatory Vaccines and testing are your best line of defense under certain circumstances when using negative testing or full vaccination with the NHS Covid Pass.

Prime Minister today [Wednesday 8 December] With the rapid spread of Omicron variants in the UK, we have confirmed that the UK will move to Plan B.

Urgent work is underway to understand the impact of new variants with respect to vaccines, treatments and contagiousness. Early signs showed many spike protein mutations and mutations in other parts of the viral genome.

On Saturday, November 27, the government took swift action to slow the spread of Omicron while more data was collected and evaluated.

The most recent data suggest that omicrons have very high growth rates and are spreading rapidly. S-gene dropouts increased from 0.15% of cases during the week of 21 November to 3.3% of cases after 5 December in the UK. There are currently 568 confirmed cases across the UK, and initial analysis by the UK Health Security Agency suggests that a doubling time could be as short as 2.5 to 3 days.

As seen in the previous wave, a sharp rise in cases could lead to a sharp rise in hospitalizations, which would quickly lead to pressure on the NHS. Data from South Africa show that hospitalizations are increasing rapidly.

As a result of this data, the Prime Minister has acted swiftly and prudently, and Confirmation Plan B measures will come into effect while more data on vaccine efficacy and disease severity are evaluated. Plan B, launched in September, will slow the spread of variants and reduce the likelihood that the NHS will come under unsustainable pressure while buying more time to deliver more boosters.

Although there is potential for some reduction in vaccine effectiveness against Omicron, it is too early to determine this extent.

The government will continue to scrutinize all new data, but vaccines remain our best line of defense, and more than ever before those who are not vaccinated are coming forward and booking when those who deserve boosters are called. It’s important.

Today the NHS confirmed a massive expansion of its booster program, and the National Booking Service now allows anyone over 40 to book a jab. The interval between doses has also been shortened from 6 months to 3 months, allowing eligible people to book two months in advance after the second dose.

The vaccine program will be supported by continued development of the world’s best therapeutics. The Prime Minister today confirmed a new national study that will see 10,000 UK patients at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 if treated with molnupiravir to treat symptoms at home.

The test will also be an important tool in controlling the spread given the increased contagious potential of Omicron. As community transmission of Omicron is currently confirmed, we will introduce daily contact testing for contacts of confirmed positive cases instead of a 10-day self-isolation period.

Everyone should be tested using a side flow device, especially before entering a high-risk environment involving people they would not normally come into contact with, or when visiting vulnerable people. Side flow devices are provided free of charge and can be purchased at your local pharmacy.

Beginning Friday, December 10, face coverings will become mandatory in most public indoor places such as movie theaters, theaters and places of worship. It is exempted in places where it is not possible to wear it, such as eating, drinking, or exercising. For that reason, face masks are not required in hospitality settings.

People who can be advised to work from home starting Monday, December 13th.

As of Wednesday, December 15th, with congressional approval, the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app is valid for nightclubs with large crowds, including open-air indoor events with more than 500 attendees and open-air events with more than 4,000 attendees. and will be required to enter the venue. Any event with over 10,000 attendees.

People can prove two vaccinations through the app. Considering the evidence since the advent of omicrons, the evidence of negative lateral flow tests would also be accepted.

The introduction of Covid-Status certification starting next Wednesday, as promised in a government proposal to introduce mandatory certification announced in September, will give businesses a few weeks notice.

A full list of guidelines for these changes will be available at gov.uk in the future. The face covering rules will be announced tomorrow in Parliament, with the rest of the rules coming out on Monday, December 13th.

Congress is expected to discuss the bill next week, with a vote on Tuesday, December 14th.

The government will continue to review the data. Regulations expire 6 weeks after enforcement and are reviewed after 3 weeks.

Taken together, the government hopes that these measures will reduce transmission and slow the spread of Omicron strains, and will continue to urge those who qualify to receive boosters when called upon.

