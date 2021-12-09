US Lags “Undoubtedly” On Crypto ETFs, Says Brian Brooks





Bitfury CEO and former acting currency controller Brian Brooks has hinted that the regulatory environment in the United States could drive many crypto firms out of the country and has previously blocked companies trying to ‘offer a variety of financial products.

Speaking at a Wednesday hearing on digital assets and the future of finance with the House Committee on Financial Services, Congressman Ted Budd said he was concerned that current regulatory policy by application in the United States is not forcing the next generation of FinTech to be created outside of our country. Speaking on behalf of Bitfury, Brooks said:

Some products are legal in other countries and just aren’t legal here, Brooks said. One of the things that makes crypto risky is that consumers may not understand the difference between a token and another token, so they may want to diversify. […] we don’t allow that in the United States, we allow it in Canada, we allow it in Germany, Singapore, Portugal and a number of other places. He added :

If you are a developer of [exchange-traded funds], there is no fuzzy line, it’s super clear: you can’t do that here, so you have to go overseas. Bitfury CEO Brian Brooks addressing the House Committee on Financial Services on Wednesday

Brooks has placed the lack of exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, in the United States on the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the regulator recently approved ETFs with exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts (BTC) from investment managers ProShares and Valkyrie, it has yet to give the green light for BTC or other crypto ETFs. In contrast, many US companies with operations in Canada have successfully filed with local regulators for ETFs directly exposed to crypto.

However, the former head of the OCC suggested that the lack of approval of crypto investment products was more the result of the fragmented approach to regulation in the United States, given the number of bodies overseeing crypto investments. banking, finance and now digital assets. Brooks came up with a solution in which traditional financial institutions would be treated in much the same way as crypto.

When I hear people talking about the idea that we need a single regulator for crypto, I would say we should first have one regulator for banks, but we have three, Brooks said. The last thing we need to do is add another regulator to a system that already has dozens of regulators.

If I’m a crypto lending platform, I probably should be FDIC regulated. If I’m a crypto trading platform, I should probably be regulated by the CFTC and the SEC, but somehow we are treating crypto because it’s new, as different from everything else. I will argue that crypto is just an improvement of the step function in the system.

The CEOs of Circle, FTX, Bitfury, Paxos, Stellar Development Foundation and Coinbase Inc. are currently answering questions from U.S. lawmakers about the state of digital assets in the country. Cointelegraph reported earlier Wednesday that House officials had expressed concerns about token projects that exercise centralized control over the assets of many users.

