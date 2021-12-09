Muslim US Congressional Staff Call for Action on Islamophobia | Islamophobia News





Dozens of Muslim congressional staff have denounced recent Islamophobic comments by US Representative Lauren Boeberts against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, saying that an increased climate of Islamophobia on Capitol Hill has created feelings of anxiety and fear.

In an open letter to leaders of the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday, the group said the hateful rhetoric from officials had a direct impact on us and put our safety at risk, both in the workplace and in our own home. everyday life.

Witnessing the uncontrolled harassment of one of only three Muslim members of Congress and the only visibly Muslim member, we believe our workplace is neither safe nor welcome, reads letter, signed by 62 staff Muslims in the House and Senate and 378 Allied personnel.

It comes after a recent video posted to Facebook showed Boebert, a Republican Congressman for Colorado’s first term, at an event describing an alleged interaction with Omar, an American of Somali descent and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

In the stills, Boebert described meeting Omar at the United States Capitol and being relieved that he didn’t have a backpack, apparently referring to Omar possibly carrying a bomb. I look to my left and there she is Ilhan Omar. And I said, well, she ain’t got no backpack. We should be fine, ”Boebert says in the video, laughing.

Omar said the interaction that sparked widespread condemnation and calls from the House leadership to strip Boebert of his committee assignments never happened.

Boebert, a political sidekick of former President Donald Trump who was elected to Congress last year as a gun rights advocate, then publicly apologized for his comments on Omar.

But a phone call between the two women ended abruptly after Omar said Boebert showed no personal regrets.

The episode is the last in years of personal attacks on Omar and other progressive Democratic lawmakers, including Representative Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent.

Boebert and other Republicans, including Representative Majorie Taylor Greene, repeatedly call the group the Jihad Squad. Omar and Tlaib have been the targets of death threats.

Ilhan Omar, left, and Rashida Tlaib were the first two Muslim women elected to the US Congress in 2018 [File: J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

At a press conference last week, Omar played a racist and death threatening voicemail message that she said was left with her after Boebert refused to publicly apologize for his comments.

We see you, you muslim sable n ***** b ****, voicemail has started. Don’t worry, there are many who would love the opportunity to take your face off this f ****** earth, the appellant continued. You won’t live long bitch, I can almost guarantee that.

In their letter on Wednesday, the Muslim staff of Congress urged Congress to categorically reject this inflammatory rhetoric that endangers the physical, mental and emotional well-being of staff on both sides of the aisle.

This type of harmful behavior normalizes hatred against an entire religious community that has already faced decades of derogatory rhetoric, hate crimes, surveillance, mistrust, discrimination, demonization and violence, according to the letter.

On December 5, Omar said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had promised the chamber would take action to reprimand Boebert, although that has yet to happen.

I had a conversation with the speaker, and I am very confident that she will take decisive action next week, Omar said on CNN’s State of the Union program.

It was never an option for me to take off my hijab to run. Because I know that when we proudly defend our values ​​when we celebrate the diversity of this country and the freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, others support us.

Remarks from Omars representative: pic.twitter.com/SeY0WV3CgN

rep Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) December 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democratic ally of Omar, introduced a resolution in the House that would deprive Boebert of his committee assignments. Pressley is pushing for a House vote on the measure.

We stand in solidarity with Representative Omar and our Muslim colleagues who for too long have been the target of unprecedented hatred and vitriol, she said on Wednesday.

Last month, the House berated Republican Paul Gosar for tweeting an anime video depicting him killing Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat, and attacking President Joe Biden.

The House stripped Greene of his committee duties earlier this year for past remarks supporting violence against Democrats.

