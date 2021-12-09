UK recommends working from home and extends mask duty amid omicron wave





top line

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the UK will expand the mandatory masking indoors and impose vaccine or testing rules in some crowded spaces such as nightclubs and stadiums.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference on Downing Street in London on the 10th.

Getty Images Key Facts

Prime Minister Johnson has reinstated guidelines lifted in late July, encouraging British people to work from home if possible starting Monday.

Prime Minister Johnson will require proof of a full Covid-19 vaccination or coronavirus negative test to enter England’s nightclubs and other massively crowded indoor environments, outdoor venues that do not seat more than 4,000 and venues with seats more than 10,000 . A requirement that has the potential to extend to large-scale sporting events.

The government will also require masks in theaters and other indoor performance venues on November 30, following previous measures to make masks compulsory in shops and public transport.

Johnson said the new rules are designed to buy time to deliver booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to more UK residents as the threat of Omicron approaches.

Government figures show that around 81.1% of UK residents aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 37% have received a booster dose.

important quote

Johnson said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that he cannot yet assume that Omicron is less severe than its predecessor. While we can and sincerely hope that things can get better, we know that the logic of ruthless exponential growth could significantly increase hospitalizations and, sadly, result in deaths.

big number

568. Shows how many cases of omicron variants have been identified by genomic sequencing in the UK. The actual number of infections is likely to be much higher. Health Minister Sajid Javid said the country could have around 10,000 cases on Wednesday.

main background

Omicrons, first discovered in Africa last month, have been identified in dozens of countries. While firm details about the strain are limited, some experts warn that it may be more contagious than earlier forms of the coronavirus and may be more likely to infect people who have previously recovered from the virus, but it may cause less serious illness. Many countries, including the US and UK, have tightened travel rules and called for caution because of this variant. However, the UK has been facing a high number of Covid-19 cases in several months. The UK averaged over 48,000 new cases per day last week, with the average daily case rate hovering between 25,000 and 48,000, up from less than 2,000 since early July. One day in late April, before the virus delta mutation became dominant. The government drafted a set of Plan B coronavirus restrictions in September, including mask duty and vaccine requirements, but said it plans to use the plan only if the virus poses a threat to overwhelm the country’s health care system.

tangent

Some European countries have opted for stricter COVID-19 vaccine rules in recent weeks. Germany last week imposed a lockdown on unvaccinated residents, Italy barred unvaccinated people from entering restaurants and other businesses, and Austria is set to lift a state lockdown for weeks this weekend. Restrictions on people who are planned but not vaccinated will remain in place.

