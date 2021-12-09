4 LA freeways make the list of the busiest roads in the United States





Even though traffic has improved somewhat since before the pandemic, Los Angeles still has some of the busiest roads in the United States, including the one with the worst traffic jam, a new study released Wednesday showed.

Transportation analyst firm INRIX analyzed the data and compiled a list of America’s 25 most congested roads, which it included in its 2021 global traffic scorecard.

Topping the rankings is Highway 5 southbound between Euclid Avenue and Highway 605, which has a maximum delay of 22 minutes at 4 p.m., according to traffic data company INRIX. The delay is costing drivers an average of 89 hours this year, about a dozen hours more than New York’s second busiest freeway.

Highway 10 eastbound between Washington Boulevard and Highway 110 came in 10th on the list. It had a maximum delay of 14 minutes around 4 a.m., resulting in 55 hours lost for the year.

Just behind that stretch is Highway 405 northbound between Santa Monica Boulevard and Valley Vista Boulevard, which ranked 11th in the rankings. The biggest delay on the road was measured at 13 minutes around 4 p.m., costing commuters about 54 hours in 2021.

The last Los Angeles area road to make the list was 101 freeway southbound from Santa Monica Boulevard to Alvarado Street, which ranked 14th on the list with peak delays of 13 minutes to 4 p.m. . However, drivers who used this stretch regularly at the time lost around 51 hours for the year, which is why it is lower on the list than the 405.

The 580 Freeway in Dublin, California was also on the list at No.5.

(INRIX)

Although traffic in Los Angeles and elsewhere has increased significantly since COVID-19 forced stay-at-home orders in 2020, congestion has declined overall in the United States from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to the study.

Los Angeles actually slipped out of the top five most congested urban areas in the United States, dropping one spot to place sixth in the rankings.

Still, traffic jam will still end up costing LA motorists an average of 62 hours and $ 968 this year, according to INRIX.

Close modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/4-l-a-freeways-make-list-of-roads-with-most-traffic-in-u-s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos