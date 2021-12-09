



The UK is blocking the UK from its flagship research program because the EU does not trust the UK government that has threatened to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Non-EU countries Georgia, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia all granted Associate Memberships of Horizon Europe on Tuesday. UK associate membership in the 77 billion program has been agreed upon in Brexit negotiations over the past few years, but has yet to be formalized.

A spokesperson for the European Commission told The Telegraph: This requires a level of confidence that the attached conditions will be complied with.

A senior government source has accused the EU of rushing to wield influence in ongoing negotiations over the protocol that created the Irish Sea border. They claim that the process of formalizing membership should have started in May.

EU sources said the delay was in retaliation for Britain’s threat to unilaterally nullify the protocol by invoking Article 16. Brussels says doing so would violate treaties and international law.

In November, The Telegraph revealed that the government plans to withdraw from Horizon Europe in early 2022 unless membership is granted soon.

The UK will donate 15 billion won, or 2.1 billion won annually, to a 7-year program to help UK scientists and researchers maintain access to pan-European projects and funding.

In an expression of dissatisfaction with Brussels, the newspaper said that even if “the program benefits cannot be fully replicated in domestic alternatives”, work must begin, and the withdrawal “will affect its ambitions to become a scientific superpower”.

Protocol talks continue this week and now it looks almost certain to continue into the new year. A deal has been reached for the supply of medicines to the region, but Sir Frost wants more progress to be made in reducing customs checks on British goods being exported to Northern Ireland.

UK businesses and universities can still offer lucrative contracts, but in order to receive funding, you must be granted associate status until funds are disbursed.

In November, the EU research community sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urging her to end her UK membership or risk undermining the program.

The letter was signed by more than 1,000 universities and thousands of European researchers.

