UK threatens to impose tariffs on more US goods amid steel tariff dispute





Britain has threatened to impose punitive tariffs on American goods unless the United States lifts Trump-era British steel and aluminum tariffs.

British Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Treblian told U.S. Trade Representative Catherine Ty and Commerce Secretary Gina Raymondo that London was ready to raise existing tariffs in retaliation on popular American goods, including whiskey, cosmetics and clothing. .

Trevelyan told U.S. officials on a visit to Washington that he was also considering expanding the range of U.S. products that would be subject to punitive tariffs if the Joe Biden administration refuses to reverse actions taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump. said. .

In a public consultation held last year, the UK suggested it could target lobster, grapes, chocolate, orange juice and electric motors imported from the United States.

A senior British official said, referring to US tariffs on UK steel and aluminum imports that were imposed in 2018, “I don’t want to take any countermeasures, but there is a lot of domestic pressure that this is unfair.”

The UK was isolated after the US and EU agreed to end tariffs on steel and aluminum in October. The deal eased Trump-era 25% steel and 10% aluminum tariffs on EU manufacturers, but puts British steelmakers at a disadvantage as they still face high tariffs on the US.

The FT reported last week that Washington was delaying a deal to lift tariffs on British steel and aluminum because of Washington’s concerns about London’s threat to change trade rules after Brexit in Northern Ireland.

Brussels and Washington have repeatedly warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that unilateral changes to the EU-UK agreement preventing the UK from leaving the blockchain could threaten the peace on the island of Ireland.

The issue drew the attention of the real Irish diaspora in the US Congress. Congress has repeatedly urged Britain to respect the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended 30 years of conflict in the region.

As part of the trip, Trevelyan met Richard Neal, the House’s top Democrat on Trade and Member of the Congressional “Friends of Ireland” Caucus.

In a statement after the meeting, Neil said he underscored full support for the Good Friday Agreement and expressed interest in deepening bilateral trade and investment relations with the UK.

Britain’s hopes for a post-Brexit free trade deal with the United States have faded after the Biden administration made it clear that trade negotiations were not a legislative priority because they focused on the domestic economic agenda.

But progress has been made in the long debate. In June, the United States and the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) agreed to suspend tariffs on each other’s products for five years on subsidies to aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

In a statement after the meeting, Trevelyan said he had invited Raimondo to London in January “to make progress on this matter.”

“We’ve always known that it was the right thing to do to settle this dispute,” Trevelyan said. “It will benefit workers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic and will eliminate the need for the UK to impose retaliatory tariffs on American goods.”

