US delegation to travel to Vienna for indirect Iran nuclear talks | Nuclear energy news





The Biden administration still believes resuming the nuclear deal is a viable option, the State Department spokesman said.

The United States will resume indirect nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna, the State Department confirmed, saying the Biden administration is giving diplomacy another chance after little progress in talks over the week last.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s special envoy to Iran Robert Malley and his delegation were planning to join the talks this weekend. .

Senior European diplomat Enrique Mora had confirmed earlier today that negotiations would continue on Thursday after the end of the seventh round of talks last Friday.

The 7th round #JCPOA talks will continue tomorrow Thursday in Vienna after consultations in and between capitals. A joint commission and a number of bilateral and multilateral contacts will take place.

Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) December 8, 2021

US and EU officials had questioned Iran’s willingness to revive the pact, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the first negotiations last week under conservative Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Price said negotiations were suspended on Friday, less than a week after they started, as it was clear Iran had not come with a serious goal. But he added that restoring the deal is still a viable option.

We continue to believe that a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is possible, said Price. That is why we are returning for the next iteration of the continuing seventh round talks in Vienna.

Iran says it submitted two proposals last week on the basis of the provisions of the 2015 deal to revive the deal.

Former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and launched a campaign of maximum pressure of sanctions against the Iranian economy that his successor Joe Biden continued to apply.

Iranian officials say they want all sanctions lifted immediately, while the US administration calls for a mutual return to compliance that would end nuclear-related sanctions and a reduction in Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran has stepped up its program in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the pact.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced new sanctions against two Iranian security agencies and several officials linked to them, citing human rights violations.

Washington does not understand that maximum failure and diplomatic breakthrough are mutually exclusive, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote on Twitter criticizing the new sanctions.

Doubling the sanctions will not create leverage and that is anything but seriousness and goodwill.

Price on Wednesday said Washington was ready to negotiate a return to the deal in good faith and resume talks where they left off after a sixth round in June before the Raisi government took office.

When asked if the United States is giving Iran another chance by returning to the Vienna talks, the US spokesperson said: We are giving diplomatic diplomacy another chance towards a mutual return to compliance. because it’s in our best interests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/8/us-delegation-to-head-to-vienna-for-indirect-iran-nuclear-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos